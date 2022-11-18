Read full article on original website
Olympic sports roundup: ASU wrestling upset No. 3 Missouri, volleyball splits final road trip
ASU volleyball finished its last road trip of the regular season with a loss to No. 8 Stanford and a win over Cal. The first set for the Sun Devils started strong, with ASU keeping up with Stanford throughout the majority of the set. Senior outside hitter Iman Isanovic, senior setter Shannon Shields and junior outside hitter Marta Levinska were keeping the attack strong with several kills from each player. A three-point streak from Stanford late in the set was too much for ASU and Stanford took a 25-22 win.
Sun Devil women's basketball undefeated and men's team dominated No. 20 Michigan
After a concerning performance against Tarleton State and an overtime loss to Texas Southern to open the season, ASU men's basketball entered the Legends Classic in Brooklyn 2-1, but had yet to reach its potential. A comeback win against Virginia Commonwealth University in Wednesday's opener and a blowout win over a ranked Michigan team the following day proved what many observers believed before the season — when this team plays together, they have the talent to beat just about anyone.
ASU hockey enters toughest stretch of the season, starting with No. 2 Minnesota
Following a rough two-game road series at Clarkson in which ASU was swept, the Sun Devils will look to get back to their winning ways this weekend. The Sun Devils will welcome the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers for a two-game set starting Friday at Mullett Arena. These next two...
Chemistry between former teammates, transfers fuel ASU men's basketball's hot start
The ASU men's basketball team is off to a 4-1 start and came one point away from being 5-0 following a 67-66 overtime loss to Texas Southern University. So far, the transfers have provided an on-the-court and off-the-court spark. Sophomore guard Frankie Collins described the team chemistry as "funny," calling...
Vandalism of 'A' Mountain fuels ASU-UA rivalry
Tempe residents and students woke up Sunday morning to ASU's iconic gold "A" on Hayden Butte vandalized with the UA's school colors. The "A" also had UA's slogan — "bear down" but with a downward-pointing arrow — in scribbled scarlet letters, with paint cans and rollers left behind at the scene.
ASU women's basketball Treasure Hunt brings top talent to team
After leaving Kentucky as a starter, junior guard Treasure Hunt looked for a change of scenery and a chance to show the country the player that she is. While attending high school in Chatanooga, Tennessee, many regarded Hunt as one of the best prospects in the 2020 class. ESPN ranked Hunt No. 28 prospect in her class, and she had offers from just about every prominent women's basketball program. She was named to both the 2020 Jordan Brand Classic and McDonald’s All-American games.
State Press Play: Barstool BTS
Take a behind the scenes look at the rise of Tempe Barstool and the potential damage those posts may have. Plus, a look into the vandalization of 'A' Mountain just days before the ASU vs UA rivalry football game and a new convenience store delivery service run by students. Join hosts Sonya Sheptunov and Naomi Dubovis as they break down this week's biggest ASU news stories on "State Press Play."
Google and ASU partner up to create an online sustainability specialization course
Google and ASU are offering a training program specializing in sustainability, where potential users can finish it completely online and learn skills that could help them attain entry-level sustainability jobs. Students looking to expand their knowledge of sustainability practices can enroll in the Sustainability Analyst Fundamentals Specialization which complements Google’s...
