The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
Lagarde warns ECB may do more to rates than remove stimulus
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Friday that the bank may have to raise interest rates beyond merely withdrawing stimulus and into territory that could restrain growth as the bank fights to control record inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro. “We...
US News and World Report
Portugal's Finance Minister Sees 2022 Growth Above Target, Focus on Debt Cuts
LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal expects economic growth of at least 6.7% this year, beating its 6.5% forecast on the back of domestic demand and tourism, helping the country further slash one of Europe's heaviest public debt burdens, its finance minister told Reuters. Despite a glum outlook in Europe amid high...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
This oil refiner is cutting 1,100 jobs — and giving billions of dollars to its shareholders
Phillips 66 is cutting at least 1,100 jobs by the end of this year as the refining giant seeks to slash costs and steer a larger chunk of its soaring profits to shareholders.
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
Everyone's been wrong about inflation, and it's costing workers in salary negotiations
Inflation eased in October, but it stayed well ahead of most workers' year-over-year pay increases. Many Americans expected inflation to cool sooner and quicker than it has. That miscalculation is one of the factors working against them during salary negotiations. Americans keep waiting for inflation to return to normal levels....
The middle class is getting left behind as low earners win higher wages and the richest see their wealth grow
The pandemic economy has been tumultuous, to say the least. The wealthiest of Americans have seen an influx of cash, while low-wage workers have managed to secure historic raises through bargaining, despite inflation creating a tight squeeze for anyone on a budget. But the middle-class has had no such bright...
U.S. inflation eased to 7.7% in October, raising hopes that price increases have begun to slow
Consumer price increases eased to 7.7% in October, a sign that the persistent inflation that has plagued the U.S. economy is showing glimmers of cooling off, even as it remains near four-decade highs. The new data compare with a reading of 8.2% in September. On a monthly basis, inflation increased...
WATCH LIVE: Biden meets with Treasury Secretary Yellen and labor leaders amid high inflation
President Joe Biden will meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other labor leaders on Friday amid high inflation across the country. The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch the meeting in the player above. The government reported last week that consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
Amazon, Gap and Other Companies Laying Off Staff Amid the Economic Downturn
As the U.S. economy suffers, layoffs and hiring freezes are ripping through various industries. In the wake of the downturn, companies across tech, retail, media have announced efforts to restructure their organizations and let employees go to cut costs. Just last week, Meta announced that it would lay off 13% of its staff, or more than 11,000 employees. And shortly after taking the reigns of Twitter, Elon Musk laid off half of the staff at Twitter earlier this month.
Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession
The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions, which will see the cap on energy bills increase and the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.The Chancellor blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a “recession made in...
Carvana cuts 8% of workforce on slowing used-car demand
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) on Friday announced another round of job cuts that will impact about 1,500 employees, or 8% of its workforce, as it attempts to cut costs amid waning demand for used cars on the back of rising interest rates.
Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees in preparation for tech downturn
Amazon intends to lay off thousands of workers in what some call the most significant round of cuts in the company's history.
Truth About Cars
Toyota Looking at Price Hikes to Fend Off Inflation and Rising Costs
Toyota may be one of the largest automakers in the world, but it’s not immune to rising costs and rampant inflation. The Japanese giant is seeing higher costs and shrinking profits and now says that it needs to take action to stem the tide, including raising prices on its vehicles.
kitco.com
Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello
The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...
Childcare and early years facing 8% budget cut thanks to inflation
Government funding for early years education and childcare is likely to fall by 8 per cent next year in real terms, economists have warned.The Institute for Fiscal Studies says rampant inflation means a cash injection for the sector announced last year will now not be enough to keep up with rising costs.Childcare providers’ costs are set to rise by 9 per cent between 2022-23 and 2024-25, wiping out a funding rise from £3.6bn to £3.75bn announced at the last spending review.Josh Hillman, director of education at the Nuffield Foundation, said the finding shows there was a substantial gap in the...
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
