The Associated Press

Lagarde warns ECB may do more to rates than remove stimulus

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Friday that the bank may have to raise interest rates beyond merely withdrawing stimulus and into territory that could restrain growth as the bank fights to control record inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro. “We...
US News and World Report

Portugal's Finance Minister Sees 2022 Growth Above Target, Focus on Debt Cuts

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal expects economic growth of at least 6.7% this year, beating its 6.5% forecast on the back of domestic demand and tourism, helping the country further slash one of Europe's heaviest public debt burdens, its finance minister told Reuters. Despite a glum outlook in Europe amid high...
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
Footwear News

Amazon, Gap and Other Companies Laying Off Staff Amid the Economic Downturn

As the U.S. economy suffers, layoffs and hiring freezes are ripping through various industries. In the wake of the downturn, companies across tech, retail, media have announced efforts to restructure their organizations and let employees go to cut costs. Just last week, Meta announced that it would lay off 13% of its staff, or more than 11,000 employees. And shortly after taking the reigns of Twitter, Elon Musk laid off half of the staff at Twitter earlier this month.
The Independent

Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession

The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions, which will see the cap on energy bills increase and the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.The Chancellor blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a “recession made in...
Reuters

Carvana cuts 8% of workforce on slowing used-car demand

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) on Friday announced another round of job cuts that will impact about 1,500 employees, or 8% of its workforce, as it attempts to cut costs amid waning demand for used cars on the back of rising interest rates.
Truth About Cars

Toyota Looking at Price Hikes to Fend Off Inflation and Rising Costs

Toyota may be one of the largest automakers in the world, but it’s not immune to rising costs and rampant inflation. The Japanese giant is seeing higher costs and shrinking profits and now says that it needs to take action to stem the tide, including raising prices on its vehicles.
kitco.com

Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello

The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...
The Independent

Childcare and early years facing 8% budget cut thanks to inflation

Government funding for early years education and childcare is likely to fall by 8 per cent next year in real terms, economists have warned.The Institute for Fiscal Studies says rampant inflation means a cash injection for the sector announced last year will now not be enough to keep up with rising costs.Childcare providers’ costs are set to rise by 9 per cent between 2022-23 and 2024-25, wiping out a funding rise from £3.6bn to £3.75bn announced at the last spending review.Josh Hillman, director of education at the Nuffield Foundation, said the finding shows there was a substantial gap in the...
Sourcing Journal

$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday

Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...

