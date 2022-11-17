‘Tis the season for savings! Black Friday sales are live on all big-ticket purchases from TVs to appliances, saving shoppers hundreds of dollars. With these end-of-year sales running, it’s the best time to buy a vacuum from one of the coveted brands in the floor care: Dyson. The manufacturer’s advanced technologies and reputation typically come with a higher price tag starting around $500 per vacuum. For a limited time, though, one of the best Dyson Black Friday deals that we found so far was on the Dyson Ball Animal Origin Vacuum at Target for less than $300.

14 DAYS AGO