With Thanksgiving coming up, we asked Millersville University faculty, staff and students what they are thankful for. Check out what they are grateful for this year!. “I am thankful to every member of our amazing Millersville University Community. As we prepare for the holiday season, let us all reflect on the past, prepare for the future, and cherish moments with friends and family. Thank you all for all you do and continue to do for our university and community.” -Dr. Daniel Wubah, President of Millersville University.

