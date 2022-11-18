Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
Ford Brings Rally Trucks and Slammed ‘Stangs to SEMA
Technically, Ford Motor Company pulled out of SEMA this year, following the likes of General Motors, Honda, and Hyundai in a move away from the long-held aftermarket auto show. But that doesn't mean Ford's vehicles are missing from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, given that Ford has released some of the most popular off-road SUVs and electric trucks of late. With the help of Ford, a number of aftermarket companies have built their ideal renditions of everything from Broncos and Mavericks to F-150 Lightnings and even a Mustang Mach-E GT.
Top Speed
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
This LS-Swapped Buick Century Wagon Is a Land-Yachting, Off-Road Champ
Reliability and capability are overrated.
2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper Is The Perfect Minivan For Family Adventures
The Chrysler Pacifica is already one of the best minivans for pet owners, so it makes sense for the automaker to capitalize on this even more. Meet the 2023 Pacifica Road Tripper, a celebration of "more than 40 years and six generations of the minivan." according to Chrysler. Beginning with...
Ram heavy-duty diesel pickups recalled for engine fire risk
Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram pickup trucks in the US because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires.The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines and 68RFE transmissions.The company says heat and pressure can build up in the transmission, expelling fluid from the dipstick tube. If the fluid hits a hot engine part, that can touch of a fire.Stellantis, formerly FiatChrysler, is still developing a repair. In the meantime the company says owners can still drive the trucks but drivers...
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
torquenews.com
KBB’s 12 Best Holiday Road Trip Cars - One Feature Makes 2023 Subaru Outback The Top Pick
Is the 2023 Subaru Outback a good vehicle for a holiday road trip? See why Kelley Blue Book says it's the sixth-best model. There's one feature that makes it the best. A new survey from Cars.com says 80 percent of Thanksgiving travelers will drive. For families who do drive, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) picks the 2023 Subaru Outback as one of the best cars for a holiday road trip this year. With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up and families hitting the road, KBB picked the 12-best vehicles for the holiday trip. Out of the top picks for consumers this winter, KBB says the Outback is the sixth-best model you can buy.
Everyone Said the AMC Gremlin Was a Joke: Ford and Chevrolet Weren’t Laughing
The AMC Gremlin was a joke, until it wasn't. Here's why GM and Ford would have loved to have had a Gremlin. The post Everyone Said the AMC Gremlin Was a Joke: Ford and Chevrolet Weren’t Laughing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
MotorAuthority
Photo essay: Fourth-Generation Ford Mustang concept cars
A fascinating idea, this shooting-brake concept hinted at moving the Mustang to compete against cars like the VW Golf GTI. The idea of a wagon-like Mustang has been a recurring theme since the 1960s (Courtesy of Ford Motor Company) The only full-size clay model FWD Mustang concept, the styling here...
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch Is the Luxury Truck
The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch is a luxury truck. Is it actually worth over $60,000? The post The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch Is the Luxury Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Autoblog
Corvette Museum puts Corvette ZR1 Easter egg on a pallet
In numerous conversations over the years with teams that develop the Chevrolet Corvette, it's obvious how much work they put into having fun with America's sports car and the car's fans. The crew seems to be having special fun with the C8, a model that started its life by going where no Corvette had gone before and only continues to do so. The teasing continued over the summer, perhaps unintentionally, but few realized it until recently. When Corvette Blogger toured the restoration workshop during the 28th Anniversary Celebration at the National Corvette Museum in September, the outlet did a video walkaround of an LT6 engine used in the Z06 sitting on a wood pallet specially constructed to hold the 5.5-liter V8. At the front of the engine, a square black piece of tape covered a portion of the pallet. No one paid attention to it.
thetrek.co
A 5,000 Mile Failure
On February 13th I headed north from Springer Mountain on the Appalachian Trail (AT). My goal was a calendar-year triple crown, or hiking the AT, Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), and Continental Divide Trail (CDT) before the end of 2022. On August 9th, out of the blue, my trip started to unravel. And I am here to admit that I failed at my goal.
How Long Does Car Headlight Restoration Last? Consumer Reports Testers Answer
Consumer Reports testers weigh in on headlight restoration and offer other insights into maintaining your vehicle's headlights cost-effectively. The post How Long Does Car Headlight Restoration Last? Consumer Reports Testers Answer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets $60,000 in Upgrades With New Hennessey Venom 1200
Hennessey's most recent conquest is the Venom 1200. Here's what $60,000 in upgrades looks like on the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, an already-powerful pony car. The post Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets $60,000 in Upgrades With New Hennessey Venom 1200 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
VW Bus Begins Path To Restoration
Volkswagen has a long history of making some of the strangest, yet most iconic, vehicles in history. Whether it’s the Beetle, which got a name for its economic sportiness and style, or the Bus, these cars are pretty much gold in the minds of many enthusiasts. This particular automobile is an example of one of those hippie dippie people haulers which have taken over much of pop culture. So what exactly happened to this VW that needed to be saved?
