barbata, European-Inspired Basement Bar in Downtown Tucson’s BATA, Now Open
Fresh on the heels of its landing on Bon Appetit Magazine’s list of the nation’s top 50 new restaurants of 2022, BATA announced that its basement bar is now open as ‘barbata’, a 1,000 square-foot sanctuary for sipping and snacking in downtown Tucson. Chef Tyler Fenton...
73rd Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights
This year's festival is scheduled from Saturday, Dec. 10 to Monday, Dec. 26, 6 - 10 each night. There is no drive-thru night.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Holiday Ice Outdoor Skating Rink Opens Tomorrow
Pima Pain Center, the City of Tucson, and Rio Nuevo invite you to enjoy the annual Tucson Holiday Ice! Skate on Tucson’s outdoor ice rink over the holidays, Sunday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 8. Tucson Holiday Ice will be located at 260 S. Church Ave., in front of the Tucson Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased online.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
The Loop is Tucson’s hidden gem for bikers, walkers
After a long, hot summer, the weather in Tucson is starting to cool off and people are wanting to get outside to enjoy it. If you’re into walking, jogging, running, biking or horseback riding, think about checking out the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The Loop, as it’s most commonly known,...
Tucson Festival of Books reveals lineup of authors
Some of the authors revealed include J.A. Jance, Craig Johnson, Thomas Perry, and Luis Alberto Urrea.
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. Tucson City Court, including the City Prosecutor’s Office and City Public Defender’s Office, will be...
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s outdoor ice rink is officially open for the season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Holiday Ice opened up Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. Skaters can now enjoy the outdoor ice rink downtown near the Tucson Convention Center along Church Avenue. The rink will stay open through January 8th. Tickets can be purchased online (skates included), and there...
Pumping up profits: bike shops benefitting from El Tour de Tucson
Local bike shops like Pima Street Bicycle and Transit Cycles have been seeing higher sales in the weeks leading up to El Tour de Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
travellemming.com
31 Best Tucson Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m a Tucson native and local foodie, and in this guide, I share the best Tucson restaurants for every budget and craving. Over the past 24 years, I’ve spent countless dollars eating throughout my hometown and am thrilled to share this list of my top places to eat.
thisistucson.com
This new food stand serves two of our favorite comfort foods: burgers and tacos
The fries were the first to sell out, about 90 minutes into the night. Aurelio Garcia also ran short on lettuce used to top a colorful specialty taco. Word has gotten out about Muncheez, the late-night nosh stand Garcia and his wife, Morgan, rolled out six months ago. “When we...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
New security business opens in Tucson
Lionheart Security Services expanded into Tucson, bringing its customer service-focused security, training and consulting to the area. Since its inception in 2010, Lionheart Security Services has strived to meet and exceed client expectations. CEO Bill Herzog said they accomplish this by utilizing internal and external active management techniques focusing their...
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health Violations
A local restaurant didn't perform well on its health inspection.Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash. Even the highest-rated and reviewed restaurants can falter when it comes to their health inspection. Locations can look pristine and picture-perfect, and yet be hit with violation after violation. All of that is true with one particular Tucson restaurant, which has exceptional ratings across the board, including a perfect 5 on Yelp and 4.9 on Google. Even the best user reviews are not able to save a restaurant from less-than-desirable results when the health inspector stops by.
U.S. Border Patrol welcomes K9 Bear
The United States Border Patrol's Tucson Sector is welcoming a new member to its team. Agents say the K9 was donated from The Johnson Family Special Needs Trust.
arizonasuntimes.com
Tucson Ban on Landlords Considering Income Could Hobble Its City Budget
An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General’s office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
Tucson couple sentenced for defrauding investors of $5 million
A Tucson couple was recently sentenced to five years in prison after they were found guilty on multiple counts of securities and wire fraud in April.
Man found dead at Rudy Garcia Park
One man was found dead at Rudy Garcia Park but details are limited, according to Tucson Police Department.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
KOLD-TV
One killed in shooting at park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they...
