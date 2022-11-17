Read full article on original website
SLU Enters FCS Playoffs Ranked 17th, 23rd in Latest Polls
HAMMOND, La. – After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots...
Rowbury, McFarlane Notch Double-Doubles but Lions Fall to App State
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team got the first two double-doubles of the season from Brody Rowbury and Roger McFarlane, but 53 second half points by Appalachian State was too much to overcome as the Lions dropped their final game of the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event to the homestanding Mountaineers, 83-74, Sunday afternoon at the Holmes Convocation Center.
This Week in Southeastern Athletics - November 21-27, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will host an NCAA FCS playoff game, the Southland Conference champion Lady Lions volleyball team will find out its NCAA Tournament destination, while the SLU men's and women's basketball teams continue nonconference play during this week in Southeastern Athletics.
Lions Roar Back to Upend Campbell at Buzzer
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team found itself fighting from underneath for the second straight evening, trailing Campbell by 20 points with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but this time the rally was completed as Boogie Anderson's floater in the lane with :00.3 left capped a 29-8 run and gave the Lions a 70-69 win over the Camels Saturday evening at the Holmes Convention Center in the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event.
Southeastern Claims Southland Tournament Title, NCAA Tournament Bid with 3-1 Win over HCU
HAMMOND, La. – In a 2022 season full of firsts, the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team's latest first-time feat was the sweetest. A day after earning their first SLC postseason match, the second-seeded Lady Lions (25-7) rallied from a set down for a 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 victory over No. 1 seed HCU (23-10) in the Southland Conference Tournament championship match Sunday afternoon in the University Center.
Southeastern Punches Ticket to SLC Title Match With 3-1 Win over McNeese
HAMMOND, La. – Double-double efforts by Kailin Newsome, Cicily Hidalgo and Gracie Duplechein helped the No. 2 seed Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over McNeese in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tournament Saturday afternoon in the University Center. With the 25-22, 27-29, 25-22, 25-21...
