Madison, WI

Cause of fire at the Nitty Gritty under investigation

MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in...
MADISON, WI
Beltline clear between John Nolen Drive, Rimrock Road after car fire

MADISON, Wis. — The eastbound Beltline is blocked between John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road due to a car fire. Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene. The fire is causing traffic backups past...
MADISON, WI
Goodman Center provides thousands with Thanksgiving meals

MADISON, Wis. – For decades, the Goodman Community Center has provided Thanksgiving meals to thousands of families in Madison, and with record high demand, they came through again in 2022. They opened 4,000 slots for full, free thanksgiving meals to anyone who signed up. They did that, and then...
MADISON, WI
Dane County Farmers Market holiday market comes to Monona Terrace

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers Market ended its season on Capitol Square last week, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have more events planned. Saturday marked the return of the indoor Holiday Markets at Monona Terrace. Over 60 vendors were set up, giving shoppers a chance to find locally-sourced foods and other goods.
DANE COUNTY, WI
State Capitol Holiday Tree being set up for holiday season

MADISON, Wis. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Wisconsin State Capitol as workers put up this year’s holiday tree. A News 3 Now crew captured crews setting up the State Capitol Holiday Tree in the Rotunda Friday morning. Holiday displays are also being set up elsewhere on the Capitol grounds.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison Night Market, ‘Shine On’ kick off the holiday season

MADISON, Wis. — As the final 2022 Madison Night Market wound down with dozens of vendors lining state street, a six week Shine On campaign kicked off with a spark. “We’re here we are at the top of state street, it’s a little cold but we are thrilled to bring people down here, for the Madison night market and our seasonal lighting celebration where we turn on all of our decorations,” said Tiffany Kenney, the Executive Director for Downtown Madison.
MADISON, WI
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces reelection bid

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to stay in office for a few more years. The mayor announced Sunday that she will campaign for a second term. Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, taking over for Paul Soglin. Rhodes-Conway is Madison’s first openly gay mayor and only...
MADISON, WI
Structure fire outside Paoli prompts evacuation at nearby homes

PAOLI, Wis. — A fire at a building outside Paoli forced nearby homes to be evacuated Saturday morning. Crews were called to the fire in the 1400 block of Range Trail just after 5:40 a.m. Saturday. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said a structure used to store machinery and road equipment was engulfed with flames.
DANE COUNTY, WI
DNR reports increase in cougar sightings in southern Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reporting more cougar sightings this year, than in the last five years across southern Wisconsin. Sara Fischer is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the DNR and says each sighting doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a different cougar. According to DNR data, so far in 2022 there have been seven verified cougar sightings across Sauk, Richland, Grant and Crawford County. Four of those reports came from Richland County.
WISCONSIN STATE
Final preparations underway for Thanksgiving Basket Drive at Goodman Community Center

MADISON, Wis. — The holidays are a time for giving back, and that’s exactly what’s happening this weekend in the Goodman Community Center. Starting on Saturday and lasting until Tuesday, Madison area families in need will receive baskets of Thanksgiving food complete with canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, rolls, potatoes, pumpkin pie, and, of course, turkey.
MADISON, WI
Sauk City man arrested for firing gun inside local bar

SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sauk Prairie police arrested a man Thursday night after he fired his gun inside a Sauk City bar. When police got to Gym Bar shortly before 11 p.m., they reportedly found evidence someone had shot a single round into the floor; the suspect was no longer at the bar, though.
SAUK CITY, WI
Badgers ready for ‘Bahamas business trip’

MADISON, Wis. — On Monday the Badger men’s basketball team flies to the Bahamas to take part in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. “We’re there for one reason and that’s to win”, freshman guard Connor Essegian told reporters on Thursday. “We are going to go down there and have fun, but our main goal is to get three W’s.”
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin, Minnesota border battle renewed

MADISON, Wis. — It doesn’t get any bigger on the ice for Wisconsin women’s hockey than this weekend’s series – Minnesota comes to town. And this border battle has two of the best, not only in the WCHA, but in the nation facing off. The Badgers enter the series ranked third, while the Gophers come to LaBahn No. 1.
MADISON, WI

