nbc15.com
Wis. AG bars for-profit school from collecting fees from students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has shut down enrollment revenue for an online, for-profit school that is said to teach software sales to those who enroll, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday. Prehired LLC is barred from enrolling new Wisconsin students and collecting fees from Wisconsinites...
x1071.com
DNR announces pilot program to make state park and forest admission free with library card
EDGERTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a pilot program to help people access Wisconsin’s state parks. It all starts with a library card. The program, which started on Nov. 1, allows library card holders TO check out a pass from participating libraries. The passes...
x1071.com
Southwest Wisconsin schools meet, exceed expectations
A new state report shows that most southwest Wisconsin schools met or exceeded academic expectations last year, but many districts still show room for improvement. All southwest Wisconsin districts received three-star “meets expectations” or four-star “exceeds expectations” ratings from the state. They used an algorithm that considered student achievement, growth, percentage of students on track to graduate and year-to-year advancement for students with the lowest test scores.
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
nbc15.com
WisDOT to place dual-language highway signs along Menominee Nation’s Tribal boundaries
KESHENA, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Evers joined the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Thursday to unveil dual-language highway signs in English and the Menominee language. The new signs will be placed on state highways along the Menominee Nation’s Tribal boundaries. “This is...
Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?
The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
x1071.com
DNR reports increase in cougar sightings in southern Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reporting more cougar sightings this year, than in the last five years across southern Wisconsin. Sara Fischer is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the DNR and says each sighting doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a different cougar. According to DNR data, so far in 2022 there have been seven verified cougar sightings across Sauk, Richland, Grant and Crawford County. Four of those reports came from Richland County.
Boy, 11, shot in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin, DNR says
MADISON, Wis. – An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest while inside of vehicle during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunting season.The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it happened Sunday at about 9 a.m. in the Township of Seneca, located about 60 miles north of Wisconsin Dells.Investigators say a 41-year-old man was unloading a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle that the boy was in when it "discharged."The boy was flown to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.It's not clear if the man who was handling the firearm will face criminal charges.
nbc15.com
Wis. DATCP: Holiday decorations may contain invasive species
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You may want to do a check on your trees and garlands before you deck the halls this holiday season, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) offered. The DATCP is warning that invasive pests may still be in trees and other live...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wisconsin Amish communities and culture on this week’s Route 51
With more than three dozen Amish settlements in Wisconsin, the state has the fourth largest Amish population in the country. The Amish culture is based on traditional values and practices that date back to the 16th century, honing many old-world practices while resisting modern conveniences. But the Amish are often a misunderstood and secluded people.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
WISN
Incumbent Secretary of State Doug La Follette declares victory in midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — More than a week after the midterm election, longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has declared victory. Waukesha County's canvassing results were released Thursday and now only three counties have yet to finalize, verify and certify their unofficial vote totals: Milwaukee, Monroe and Washington counties.
wuwm.com
Ways to infuse Native American culture into a Wisconsin winter getaway
With November being Native American Heritage Month, this month's Wandering Wisconsin shares ways to infuse Native American culture into a winter Wisconsin getaway. Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized tribes —many of them situated in Wisconsin's Northwoods. Suzette Brewer, the executive director of Native American Tourism of Wisconsin (NATOW), says when you visit tribal land in winter, it's very peaceful and there's a wide range of outdoor activities to do. Think snowshoeing, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, bird watching and ice fishing.
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin households now eligible to get free COVID-19 test kits every month
WISCONSIN — All Wisconsin households are now eligible to place an order every month for a free COVID-19 test kit, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Wisconsin households can now place an order every month for a free COVID-19 test kit. It's...
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
CBS 58
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
RSV cases continue to put strain on hospital systems across the state
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to strain hospitals across the state. Emergency departments are busy as cases rise.
