Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Wis. AG bars for-profit school from collecting fees from students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has shut down enrollment revenue for an online, for-profit school that is said to teach software sales to those who enroll, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday. Prehired LLC is barred from enrolling new Wisconsin students and collecting fees from Wisconsinites...
x1071.com

Southwest Wisconsin schools meet, exceed expectations

A new state report shows that most southwest Wisconsin schools met or exceeded academic expectations last year, but many districts still show room for improvement. All southwest Wisconsin districts received three-star “meets expectations” or four-star “exceeds expectations” ratings from the state. They used an algorithm that considered student achievement, growth, percentage of students on track to graduate and year-to-year advancement for students with the lowest test scores.
Northland FAN 106.5

Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?

The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
x1071.com

DNR reports increase in cougar sightings in southern Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reporting more cougar sightings this year, than in the last five years across southern Wisconsin. Sara Fischer is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the DNR and says each sighting doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a different cougar. According to DNR data, so far in 2022 there have been seven verified cougar sightings across Sauk, Richland, Grant and Crawford County. Four of those reports came from Richland County.
CBS Minnesota

Boy, 11, shot in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin, DNR says

MADISON, Wis. – An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest while inside of vehicle during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunting season.The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it happened Sunday at about 9 a.m. in the Township of Seneca, located about 60 miles north of Wisconsin Dells.Investigators say a 41-year-old man was unloading a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle that the boy was in when it "discharged."The boy was flown to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.It's not clear if the man who was handling the firearm will face criminal charges.
nbc15.com

Wis. DATCP: Holiday decorations may contain invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You may want to do a check on your trees and garlands before you deck the halls this holiday season, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) offered. The DATCP is warning that invasive pests may still be in trees and other live...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Amish communities and culture on this week’s Route 51

With more than three dozen Amish settlements in Wisconsin, the state has the fourth largest Amish population in the country. The Amish culture is based on traditional values and practices that date back to the 16th century, honing many old-world practices while resisting modern conveniences. But the Amish are often a misunderstood and secluded people.
spectrumnews1.com

Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
wuwm.com

Ways to infuse Native American culture into a Wisconsin winter getaway

With November being Native American Heritage Month, this month's Wandering Wisconsin shares ways to infuse Native American culture into a winter Wisconsin getaway. Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized tribes —many of them situated in Wisconsin's Northwoods. Suzette Brewer, the executive director of Native American Tourism of Wisconsin (NATOW), says when you visit tribal land in winter, it's very peaceful and there's a wide range of outdoor activities to do. Think snowshoeing, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, bird watching and ice fishing.
WISN

Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
