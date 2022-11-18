ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Sun Prairie man gifted vehicle as thanks for his community work

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man has been rewarded for his work in the community with a new way to get around it. The Sunshine Place depends on Simmie “Bud” Bryant for a variety of services. From snow removal to overall building maintenance, he’s someone the community resource can count on.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Teen’s trophy buck stolen, viral Facebook posts helps get deer back

PORTAGE, Wis. — A 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, but thanks to some online sleuthing, the story has a happier ending. Garrett Diehm shot the buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. Diehm’s mother Sarah said the buck was stolen off of their property in the time it took the boy and his family to run back to the house to let his grandparents know.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Madison teachers tell school board they want fired principal reinstated

Madison, Wis. — For the second time in the less than two months since their former principal was fired, teachers from Sennett middle school urged members of the Madison school board to have him reinstated. Dr. Jeffrey Copeland was terminated by the district in late September after he accidentally...
MADISON, WI
3 people could face charges after homes hit by gunfire in Fitchburg last month

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Three people could now face charges after multiple homes in Fitchburg were hit by bullets last month. In a news release Wednesday, the Fitchburg Police Department said it received multiple reports of gunshots fired in the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers got to the scene and found three people, at least one of whom they determined had been using a handgun for target practice in the area.
FITCHBURG, WI
Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road.
JANESVILLE, WI
Shullsburg Man Arrested On Numerous Charges

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to West High Street in Shullsburg Sunday around 8pm for a domestic disturbance. 27 year old Quincy Thompson of Shullsburg was arrested for Domestic Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Intimidating a Victim, Throwing Bodily Fluids at Public Safety, Bail Jumping and a valid Dane County Warrant. Thompson was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charges and remains in custody.
SHULLSBURG, WI
Authorities Respond To Possible Threat in Iowa County

Iowa County authorities received a call on Sunday at approximately 9:35 p.m. from a man dressed in tactical gear, reportedly in the Village of Ridgeway. The caller reported that shots had been fired. Units from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodgeville Police Department were dispatched. Additionally, local Wardens from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted under mutual aid. According to Village of Ridgeway Marshal Michael Gorham, deputies and officers had established a working perimeter, making contact with residents to verify their safety. Dispatchers from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff-elect Michael Peterson, continued to try to collect information from the caller. Upon further investigation and conflicting information from the caller, the call appeared to be a hoax. At this time, the matter is a continuing investigation, so no further information is available now. However, there was no evidence of an actual threat.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Visit Middleton launches new winter clothing drive

MIDDLETON, Wis. — As winter nears, Visit Middleton has launched a new winter clothing drive. The city’s tourism department is hosting its new Keeping Neighbors Warm drive this year following the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s decision to end its Big Bundle Up program. Visit Middleton used to take part in the state program, so when that ended, it created something new.
MIDDLETON, WI
PHMDC releases one-year report on Madison CARES program

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday released a one-year report on the Madison CARES program that serves as an alternative response to police when responding to mental or behavioral health calls. The Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program launched in September 2021 with one...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin AG Kaul files suit against Didion, alleging dozens of environmental violations

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is filing a suit against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol, alleging multiple environmental violations. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is accusing Didion of violating air pollution control permits at its milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County. The facilities, the DOJ claims, are a “major source” of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Man Killed After Being Struck By SUV in Sauk County

Authorities say a 25-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV driven by a teenager on Highway 23 in rural Sauk County Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday about the crash, which happened on the southbound side of Highway 23, between Loganville and Plain. Authorities say the man was a utility worker who had been trying to offload equipment outside of his vehicle when he was hit by a 17-year-old girl driving a Toyota Highlander. After hitting the man, the girl’s SUV reportedly rolled over before coming to a stop in the middle of the southbound lane. First responders found the man in the road when they arrived, but he was declared dead at the scene. The girl driving the SUV remained at the scene and authorities say she is cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing. Highway 23 was closed for several hours Tuesday morning as first responders and investigators were on the scene.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Dane County food pantries see record high demand

MADISON, Wis. — More people are turning to Dane County food pantries than ever before, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul said Monday. Society leaders said the rise in demand is causing concerns about whether pantries will have enough food to respond to major disasters like extreme weather.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Sun Prairie receives more than $2M to build affordable housing

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie has been awarded more than $2 million from the Wisconsin Department of Administration to build 10 affordable single-family homes in the city. In a news release this week, the city said it will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to build the homes for low- to moderate-income families. The city received a total of $2,231,821 as part of a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program in the wake of the 2018 floods that caused significant damage in Dane County and elsewhere in the state.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

