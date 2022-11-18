ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday

BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
BLAIR, WI
KIMT

Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County

OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Man with history of warrant arrests appears on theft, drug, traffic charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man with a history of missed hearings appeared in Olmsted County on drug, traffic, theft and indecent exposure charges Friday. According to court documents, Marvin Donald Bale, 54, missed multiple 2022 court hearings and was arrested on warrants in February, August, and most recently on Nov. 17.
ROCHESTER, MN
wizmnews.com

Moore dismisses attorney in drug overdose court case

A La Crosse man arrested for a 2021 drug overdose death gets permission to find another lawyer. Bernard Moore Junior is accused of giving drugs to a female neighbor in October of last year. The woman died later from an overdose of fentanyl and meth. At a court hearing on...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge

(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Narcotics Task Force Arrests 2 in Lewiston

(KWNO)-On Wednesday, November 16, at 11:40 a.m., investigators on the Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two people on the 50 block of Benson Drive in Lewiston. Janell Jean Peterson, 36, and Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, both of Lewiston, are awaiting court proceedings after they were arrested...
LEWISTON, MN
KIMT

Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
cwbradio.com

Two Killed in Murder/Suicide in Jackson County

The deaths of two people in Jackson County have been ruled a murder/suicide. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they were asked to perform a welfare check in the Town of Manchester. On Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they discovered 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer and 78-year-old William Kerr dead in their home. It appears Zillmer was shot and Kerr died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
FARIBAULT, MN
Y-105FM

Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, MN
waupacanow.com

Father, son bond over deer hunting

Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
GALESVILLE, WI
KROC News

(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified

Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Doctors advise patients on living healthy during Stomach Cancer Awareness Month

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month and Mayo Clinic Health System experts say there is renewed hope for patients. Treatments are being improved every day and it’s getting easier for them to catch the disease early before it gets worse. Doctors say keeping in shape, stopping smoking, and not drinking excessively can help prevent stomach cancer,...
LA CROSSE, WI

