Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
KIMT
Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
KAAL-TV
Man with history of warrant arrests appears on theft, drug, traffic charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man with a history of missed hearings appeared in Olmsted County on drug, traffic, theft and indecent exposure charges Friday. According to court documents, Marvin Donald Bale, 54, missed multiple 2022 court hearings and was arrested on warrants in February, August, and most recently on Nov. 17.
wizmnews.com
Moore dismisses attorney in drug overdose court case
A La Crosse man arrested for a 2021 drug overdose death gets permission to find another lawyer. Bernard Moore Junior is accused of giving drugs to a female neighbor in October of last year. The woman died later from an overdose of fentanyl and meth. At a court hearing on...
winonaradio.com
Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge
(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
winonaradio.com
Narcotics Task Force Arrests 2 in Lewiston
(KWNO)-On Wednesday, November 16, at 11:40 a.m., investigators on the Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two people on the 50 block of Benson Drive in Lewiston. Janell Jean Peterson, 36, and Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, both of Lewiston, are awaiting court proceedings after they were arrested...
KIMT
Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County
PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
cwbradio.com
Two Killed in Murder/Suicide in Jackson County
The deaths of two people in Jackson County have been ruled a murder/suicide. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they were asked to perform a welfare check in the Town of Manchester. On Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they discovered 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer and 78-year-old William Kerr dead in their home. It appears Zillmer was shot and Kerr died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
UPDATE: Authorities determine Jackson County deaths to be murder/suicide
Autopsies showed Zillmer died of two gunshot wounds. Kerr died of on self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Jackson County.
waupacanow.com
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
wizmnews.com
Siegel gains extra vote over Leinfelder in special La Crosse County sheriff race recount
The special recount for La Crosse County sheriff is complete, and both candidates gained votes in a process that took about eight hours. Democrat John Siegel won the race by 175 votes over Republican Fritz Leinfelder. After canvassing the election Monday, both candidates picked up one vote. After Friday’s recount,...
One person injured in snow skid crash; narrowly misses school bus
According to the Vernon County Sheriff, on Tuesday morning, 46-year-old Charles Schuster from Menomonee Falls began to skid on County Highway EE as he tried to slow down for an intersection on State Highway 80. Authorities claim Schuster -- heading west-- slid through the stop sign and missed striking a school bus heading north on State Highway 80.
MAPS: La Crosse Police share new suggested driving routes for Rotary Lights display
Suggested routes are included for drivers coming from Minnesota, north side and south side. Each route funnels traffic onto Front Street, heading north into the lights display.
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
Battle over ownership: City of La Crosse says it will evict members of Harry J. Olson Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse says it will begin evicting members of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center if they do not vacate a city-owned building. Earlier this week, the city said it plans to use the Center as an emergency overnight shelter. Center staff say they still want to purchase the building. The Harry J....
Doctors advise patients on living healthy during Stomach Cancer Awareness Month
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month and Mayo Clinic Health System experts say there is renewed hope for patients. Treatments are being improved every day and it’s getting easier for them to catch the disease early before it gets worse. Doctors say keeping in shape, stopping smoking, and not drinking excessively can help prevent stomach cancer,...
Death investigation underway after two bodies discovered in Jackson County home
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a welfare check in the Town of Manchester at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Deputies discovered two bodies, deceased, inside the home.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Comments / 1