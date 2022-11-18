High School Football: Saints to battle Patriots for 8-man title

John Paul II is hoping the third time is the charm.

The Saints are set to visit Arendell Parrott Academy in the NCISAA 8-Man title game tonight in Kinston.

For John Paul II, the championship game appearance is its third in as many years, as it fell short in each of its first two trips.

In their second year as a program, the Saints reached the final and suffered a 40-13 defeat to this year’s foe APA, while last fall saw the Greenville team drop a 72-48 shootout to Cary Christian in the championship game.

“It’s a credit to the kids that we’re going to the championship for the third straight year,” John Paul II head coach Sean Murphy said. “I think the difference this year is we’ve got 12 seniors, they’ve been with us for three to four years and have already experienced the championship atmosphere.”

Tonight’s clash is a rematch of a Week 11 barn-burner in Greenville that saw the visiting Patriots come away with a 66-60 victory behind a walk-off touchdown.

Parrott is the lone program the Saints have played more than once and have a losing record against in their four-year program history.

The five previous matchups between the two teams have seen the Patriots come out on top in all but one, a 28-6 win for JP2 last season.

On Oct. 28 in the teams’ last meeting, it was APA’s more balanced offensive attack that proved to be the difference, as it finished the game with its eight touchdowns split evenly between passing and rushing.

Meanwhile, seven of the eight Saints’ touchdowns came on the ground, led by Rion Roseborough’s best game of the season with 353 yards and six scores.

Roseborough has reached the century mark in 11 out of 12 games this season, totaling 2,357 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Senior Ashton Brinson, who rushed for 338 yards and three touchdowns against JP2, leads the Patriots’ offense with 29 scores behind 2,357 yards on the ground.

Leading the passing attack for APA is junior Caleb Sanderson, who threw for a season-high four touchdowns on 168 yards in the Week 11 win over the Saints.

Sanderson has 1,100 yards and 16 passing scores on the year and has yet to throw an interception.

Run, Saints, run

Roseborough is just the beginning of the Saints’ prolific rushing attack, as the team has totaled 4,346 ground yards this fall.

Following the standout senior is the trio of junior Keiveion Moore (593 yards, 7 TDs), along with seniors Xavier Lang (576 yards, 7 TDs) and Brody Mitchell (479 yards, 9 TDs).

“Coach Murphy always says fast, physical football,” senior lineman Landon Daughety said.

John Paul II averages 362.2 rushing yards per game as a team, as 68 of its 73 offensive touchdowns have come in the ground game.

The Saints move the chains nearly every time they run the ball, averaging 7.5 yards per carry as a team.

“At the high school level, there are two things you have to be good at: you’ve gotta be able to run the football and stop the run,” Murphy said.

Final ride

Twelve seniors will don their JP2 jerseys for the final time tonight, and they will leave a lasting impact on the program.

Many of those seniors are the original freshman class from the team’s inaugural season in 2019 and are the first four-year players in the program.

With one game left in their high school careers, the 12 players are looking to go out on a high note as state champions.

“We’ve got one more game and that’s what everyone will remember, that’s what I’ll remember,” Daughety said. “That’s what we do, every game, every play, no plays off.”

He added it gives him and his teammates a sense of pride when the opponents know they are going to run the ball and still can’t stop them.

“It’s not about any individual, it has to be every single one of us doing exactly what Murphy says and going 100 percent every play,” he said.

John Paul II had just seven seniors combined on the roster for its first two title appearances with five in 2020 and only two last season.

“This year, we have a lot of seniors, before we never really had many seniors,” Roseborough said. “There are a lot of people that look up to us, a lot of the underclassmen come to us with questions.”

Roseborough added that after falling in the title game at home each of the last two seasons, he and his teammates are hoping to be on the other side tonight.

“They’ve set the standard for where we want to continue to go as a program,” Murphy said of the seniors. “They’ve been good role models for our younger guys. They set some high standards and we’re fortunate they chose to come to JP2.”

Defense wins championships

While the Saints’ high-powered offense gets much of the attention, its defense has put together a stellar season as well.

John Paul II has held its opponents to 13 points or less in seven of its 12 games this season, including both of its playoff victories over Halifax Academy and Rocky Mount Academy.

The Saints will be looking for a much-improved defensive performance from their last meeting with APA, as it finished the game with 573 total yards.

“The biggest thing we’ve gotta do is we’ve gotta play sound defense,” Murphy said. “We’ve gotta get stops, limit our penalties and not give up the big play.”

“Offense wins games, defense wins championships, so we’re putting a lot on our defense, because if we’re going to win, the defense has to show up and play the way they’re capable and have played the last two games.”