2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
wcupagoldenrams.com
Kozicki's Career Day Leads West Chester Past Chestnut Hill; 57-53
PHILADELPHIA, Pa.- Michelle Kozicki (Wilmington, Del./Padua Academy) scored a career-high 18 points as one of a trio of Golden Ram newcomers in double figures to lead West Chester (1-2) past Chestnut Hill (2-2) by a 57-53 final on Sunday afternoon inside Sorgenti Arena in Philadelphia. Kozicki shot a team-best 8-of-14...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Men's Cross Country Finishes 16th at NCAA DII Atlantic Region Championships
MANSFIELD, Pa. – — The West Chester men's cross country team returned to action Saturday morning on the Lamb's Creek Course in Mansfield, Pa. for the 2022 NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Championships. The Golden Rams placed 16th out of 23 teams at the Championships. Phillip Smith (Collegeville,...
wcupagoldenrams.com
ATLANTIC REGION CHAMPIONS; Kergides Scores Late to Lift Women's Soccer past Kutztown in NCAA Tournament
ALBANY, N.Y.-Kiley Kergides (Rydal, Pa./Germantown Academy) scored with just over one minute to play in regulation after a Jacqueline Hug (West Chester, Pa./Unionville) foul just outside the box to lift West Chester (21-0-1) to a thrilling 1-0 victory over Kutztown (11-6-4) in the NCAA Tournament Atlantic Region Championship game on a blustery Friday afternoon.
wcupagoldenrams.com
Demesy and Pisarenko Pick Up Wins on Final Day of Total Performance Mid-Season Invitational
GAMBIER, OHIO – Paul Demesy (Saint-Ulrich, France) and Nikita Pisarenko (Tallinn, Estonia) each picked up wins to lead West Chester's men's swim team to a second place finish on the final night of competition at the Total Performance Mid-Season Invitational inside the James A. Steen Aquatics Center on the campus of Kenyon College Saturday.
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Soccer Ready for National Quarterfinal Matchup vs Franklin Pierce Tomorrow in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y.- On the heels of its eighth Regional Championship in program history and sixth under longtime head coachBetty Ann Kempf Townsley, the West Chester women's soccer team (21-0-1) has turned its attention to its next opponent in East Region Champion, Franklin Pierce, who knocked off top-seed College of St. Rose in the East Region final on Friday night.
wcupagoldenrams.com
Wins By Carozza and Durkin, and a Meet Record Lead WCU to Second Place at Total Performance Mid-Season Invite
GAMBIER, OHIO – Ann Carozza (West Chester, Pa./East) and Keeley Durkin (Brookhaven, Pa./Sun Valley) each picked up individual wins and a relay win while Carozza's time in the 200-yard butterfly was a meet record on the final night of competition at the Total Performance Mid-Season Invitational inside the James A. Steen Aquatics Center on the campus of Kenyon College Saturday.
wcupagoldenrams.com
WCU Men Second After Day Two at Total Performance Mid-Season Invite
GAMBIER, OHIO – West Chester University's men established five NCAA Provisional marks on the second day to lead West Chester University at the Total Performance Mid-Season Invitational inside the James A. Steen Aquatics Center on the campus of Kenyon College Friday. West Chester stayed in second place behind host...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Carozza and Durkin Keep WCU Second After Day 2; Altland Wins 1m Dive
GAMBIER, OHIO – Ann Carozza (West Chester, Pa./East) and Keeley Durkin (Brookhaven, Pa./Sun Valley) each won an individual event and helped the 800-yard freestyle relay take first place on the second day of competition at the Total Performance Mid-Season Invitational inside the James A. Steen Aquatics Center on the campus of Kenyon College Friday.
WDEL 1150AM
Blue Hens blues: Loss to Nova likely end to Delaware season
Connor Watkins scored on a 2-yard run with 1:11 remaining and Villanova rallied to beat Delaware 29-26 on Saturday. Watkins opened the scoring with a 7-yard run to give Villanova (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Nick Henderson pulled Delaware (7-4, 4-4) even by quarter’s end with...
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
#12 Cocalico upsets undefeated #1 Solanco in 5A Semifinals
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — (#12) Cocalico upset #1 Solanco in the District III 5A semifinals, winning by a score of 32-8 on Friday, Nov. 18. (#12) Cocalico will advance to the District III 5A championship game, where they will play against (#2) Exeter Township, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, or Saturday, Nov. 26. […]
papreplive.com
Hershey scores in 2nd OT for state final win over Springfield Township
MECHANICSBURG >> Springfield Township threw everything it could offensively at Hershey on Friday night, producing a multitude of scoring opportunities and numerous shots on the net, only to be kept off the scoreboard time after time. On the other hand, Hershey sat back and looked to counter-attack. That strategy finally...
247Sports
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor
Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
How Much?! Stunning Amount of Alcohol Sold in Philadelphia, PA, in 1 Year
If you think those in and around the City of Philadelphia like to drink (a lot), you'd be correct. But just how much might be a little bit of a shock. Pour yourself a drink and let's look at some numbers. According to a report just released by the Pennsylvania...
sanatogapost.com
Grandview Makes it Official: Season Opens April 1
BECHTELSVILLE PA – The 61st season of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway begins April 1 (2023; Saturday) on its third-of-a-mile high-banked clay oval at 43 Passmore Rd., track owner Tina Rogers and her family announced, following a decision to pursue a racing schedule for the year. Earlier announced plans for a sale of the property have been put on hold.
WGAL
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam
CAMDEN, N.J. – A man from Camden County, New Jersey, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in a fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Previously, Frank N. Tobolsky, 60, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Noel L. Hillman to one count of wire fraud. Judge Hillman imposed the sentence in Camden federal court. In 2013, Tobolsky raised money from a victim, purportedly for the purpose of lending money to Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holders who owned seat licenses. The seat licenses The post New Jersey man charged in $2 million Eagles season ticket scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania
Located in the Historic Italian Market in Philadelphia, Angelo's Pizza Shop serves an extensive menu of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, and other Italian specialties. This is one of the best pizza places in Philadelphia and one of the most popular. You can order your pizza by the slice or the whole pie, and you can make your own pizzas.
Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
