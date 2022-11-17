Read full article on original website
easternshorehawks.com
Host UMES finishes 8th at Hawk Classic
MILLSBORO, Delaware — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore went 1-2 in bracket play during the final day of competition at the Eastern Shore Hawk Classic at Millsboro Lanes, in Millsboro, Delaware and finished the event in eighth place. "I think we did what we could with what we...
247Sports
Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?
Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks finish Day 2 at Hawk Classic in 8th place
MILLSBORO, Delaware — National Tenpin Coaches Association No. 14 University of Maryland Eastern Shore opened and closed strong on Day 2 at the Hawk Classic. But it was the two matches in the middle that dropped them out of contention for an event title and left them in eighth place headed into Sunday bracket play.
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks lose late battle with Dragons at free throw line
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore gave Drexel everything they had for the second straight year — this time on the road — but despite leading the game as late as 3:29 left in the contest, the Hawks fell 66-61. "It was a great...
Milestone accomplished, Miami meets Maryland in Hall of Fame final
With a 700th coaching win now secure with his team’s 74-64 victory over Providence, Miami’s Jim Larranaga is looking to
easternshorehawks.com
Host Hawks in contention heading into second day of Classic
MILLSBORO, Delaware — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore stands in 10th place after the first day of competition at the Eastern Shore Hawks Classic, but are just 205 pins behind first place heading into Day 2 after a difficult scoring day for the entire field. "I think that...
Scarlet Nation
Nearly Despondent Hoyas Hammered
While Georgetown was surrendering their 10 point lead via a 28-4 Loyola Marymount game sealing run, there seemed to be Hoya despondency, maybe even futility. As commentator Renee Montgomery said afterward, G'Town seemed locked into "an uphill battle". Observers actually in the Montego Bay, Jamaica gym hosting this year's Jersey...
Howard wins share of first MEAC title in nearly 30 years
Howard took care of business against Morgan State, winning a share of the MEAC title for the first time since 1993. The post Howard wins share of first MEAC title in nearly 30 years appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Maryland stays unbeaten, hands Saint Louis first loss
Donta Scott matched his career high with 25 points and Hakim Hart tallied all 16 of his points in the
247Sports
TV, tipoff time, point spread and preview: Maryland basketball faces first tough test against Saint Louis
Is Maryland basketball's hot start for real, or the product of opening against a few teams the Terps should be handling? We'll have a better idea after their trip to Uncasville, Conn., this weekend for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic. They open their two-game trip against Saint Louis on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPNews.
Laurel grinds out state tournament victory
Laurel – The Laurel Bulldogs football team is not flashy, but more of a blue collar mentality on both offense and defense. They ground and pound on offense and bring intense pressure on defense. That was the formula used in their 41-7 victory over St. Andrew’s on Friday night at Laurel’s Schollenberger Field in the DIAA Class A quarterfinal game. ... Read More
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland
- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven
A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
Naval Academy Officials look to correct mistake on Marcellus Hall's gravesite
Annapolis born Marcellus Hall served in World War I. When he came back to Annapolis, he worked in the dinning hall of the Naval Academy.
allaccess.com
Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore
KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
Baltimore's Kailah Marie Allen Dies At 25
A fundraiser has been launched after the death of a 25-year-old Baltimore woman. Kailah Marie Allen passed away on Friday, Nov. 11 after "fighting inner battles". A GoFundMe was launched to help support her family and lay her to rest. Money from the fundraiser will go toward funeral costs to...
TMZ.com
Tupac Shakur's Teenage Home Listed for Sale in Baltimore
The late Tupac Shakur called many places home in his lifetime -- including Baltimore, and the residence where he began to hone his legendary penmanship is currently up for grabs. The Greenmount Ave block where the 2-unit building resides has already been dubbed "Tupac Shakur Way," and now the home...
Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage
A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington Examiner
More squeegees, more Baltimore shootings
Is a city with a shooting problem. It is also a city with a squeegee problem. And, of course, it is a city with a squeegee shooting problem. In July, 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds exited his car with a bat and confronted a group of squeegee workers. What exactly caused the incident isn’t clear, nor is it entirely clear what happened next. But according to prosecutors, three of the young workers surrounded Reynolds, one threw a rock, and one shot him five times as he was walking away. The one who shot Reynolds was 14 years old at the time, and his defense team says it was in self-defense.
