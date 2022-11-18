ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Falls to No. 11 Virginia Tech

NASSAU, Bahamas – The University of Missouri women's basketball team took its first loss of the 2022-23 season in a hard-fought battle against No. 11 Virginia Tech, 73-57. The bout concluded the Tigers' trip to the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship. The Tigers opened with an efficient scoring effort...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Volleyball Concludes Season at Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball is set for its final two matches of the season against SEC rival Mississippi State in Starkville this Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26. The first serve of the series is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Friday, with Saturday's match slated...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Frank Powers Women's Basketball Past Wake Forest

NASSAU, Bahamas – The University of Missouri women's basketball team ran away from Wake Forest with a blistering second-quarter run to secure a 69-47 victory Monday at the Baha Mar Convention Center. The win extends the Tigers' undefeated start to 6-0 in the first contest of the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Football Preps For Battle Line Rivalry Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri football closes out the 2022 regular season on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 against Arkansas for the Battle Line Rivalry, presented by Shelter Insurance, at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium. The game is set to air on CBS and the Tiger Radio Network.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy