ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osubeavers.com

Beavers Fall to Vikings

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to Portland State 79-66 Saturday evening at Gill Coliseum. With the defeat, the Beavers move to 3-1 on the season. Glenn Taylor Jr. led Oregon State with a career-high 25 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor and 13-for-15...
CORVALLIS, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pellicoro Becomes All-American; Third Highest Finish in Pilot History

Laura Pellicoro executes in Stillwater, Okla. to become an NCAA D1 Cross Country All-American. Throughout the race Pellicoro put herself toward the front of the field. From the first split, she positioned herself within the All-American positions (top-40 overall), at 36th. For the first two-thirds of the race, Pellicoro held her ground while biding her time. Finding herself in 38th with two splits to go, she would pass four and nine people, respectively, to finish 25th overall.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Host Unbeaten Seattle U Saturday at 5 PM

Portland Pilots (4-1, 0-0 WCC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (3-0, 0-0 WAC) Radio: 910 ESPN Portland (KMTT) • The Pilots split a road trip with a loss at Kent State (77-65) and win at Air Force (64-51) earlier this week. Portland returns home to host Seattle U on Saturday at 5 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots' Season Ends in Tuscaloosa With 2-1 Loss to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Despite a resilient effort, the Portland Pilots saw their season end on Friday with a 2-1 loss to the one-seed Alabama Crimson Tide. The loss dropped Portland's record to 12-5-4 overall on the year. How it Happened. Alabama grabbed a 1-0 lead when Riley Mattingly Parker scored...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Fall in 3-set Sweep to Saint Mary's

MORAGA, Calif. -- The Portland volleyball team fell to the Saint Mary's Gaels in three sets (15-25, 14-25, 23-25) Saturday on the road at UCU Pavilion. The loss dropped Portland's record to 10-18 overall and 3-14 in WCC action. Charity Bradley finished with eight kills on the day to lead...
PORTLAND, OR
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18

It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Oregonian

Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators

The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
PORTLAND, OR
107.3 KFFM

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says

PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Alaska Airlines donates a plane to Portland Community College

The retired plane will give students hands-on experience with maintaining a modern aircraft. Portland Community College now has a plane, estimated at a $650,000 value, for students to practice repairs and learn about aviation mechanics on, thanks to a donation from Alaska Airlines and its sister company Horizon Air. A Q400 Bombardier flew into the Hillsboro Airport on Friday, Nov. 18, to applause from the large crowd who gathered to witness the historic retirement of the craft, which has flown passengers for about 20 years. All the seats, except for the two in the cockpit, had been stripped...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Associated Press

Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
PORTLAND, OR
multco.us

Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaim Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Multnomah County. The annual event was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was brutally killed in 1998. Since then, Transgender Day of Remembrance has been embraced as an opportunity to remember transgender and gender non-conforming people killed by anti-trans violence.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy