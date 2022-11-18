Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Playing Beavers in Corvallis for Second Round of NCAA Tournament
#18 PORTLAND PILOTS (13-2-3, 6-1-0 WCC) Last: POR 2, @OSU 3 (2022) • The Pilots advance to the second round, now facing the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis. • The two teams play on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. • Check PortlandPilots.com for other live video and stat options.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Fall to Vikings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to Portland State 79-66 Saturday evening at Gill Coliseum. With the defeat, the Beavers move to 3-1 on the season. Glenn Taylor Jr. led Oregon State with a career-high 25 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor and 13-for-15...
portlandpilots.com
Pellicoro Becomes All-American; Third Highest Finish in Pilot History
Laura Pellicoro executes in Stillwater, Okla. to become an NCAA D1 Cross Country All-American. Throughout the race Pellicoro put herself toward the front of the field. From the first split, she positioned herself within the All-American positions (top-40 overall), at 36th. For the first two-thirds of the race, Pellicoro held her ground while biding her time. Finding herself in 38th with two splits to go, she would pass four and nine people, respectively, to finish 25th overall.
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Host Unbeaten Seattle U Saturday at 5 PM
Portland Pilots (4-1, 0-0 WCC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (3-0, 0-0 WAC) Radio: 910 ESPN Portland (KMTT) • The Pilots split a road trip with a loss at Kent State (77-65) and win at Air Force (64-51) earlier this week. Portland returns home to host Seattle U on Saturday at 5 p.m.
portlandpilots.com
Pilots' Season Ends in Tuscaloosa With 2-1 Loss to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Despite a resilient effort, the Portland Pilots saw their season end on Friday with a 2-1 loss to the one-seed Alabama Crimson Tide. The loss dropped Portland's record to 12-5-4 overall on the year. How it Happened. Alabama grabbed a 1-0 lead when Riley Mattingly Parker scored...
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Fall in 3-set Sweep to Saint Mary's
MORAGA, Calif. -- The Portland volleyball team fell to the Saint Mary's Gaels in three sets (15-25, 14-25, 23-25) Saturday on the road at UCU Pavilion. The loss dropped Portland's record to 10-18 overall and 3-14 in WCC action. Charity Bradley finished with eight kills on the day to lead...
Jacob Ogden's TD run breaks tie, Wilsonville holds off Bend in 5A semifinal
No. 2 Wilsonville 23, Bend 14Jacob Ogden’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter broke a 14-14 tie, and the Wildcats thwarted two later Lava Bears drives to ice the OSAA Class 5A semifinal victory at Barlow High School in Gresham. After Ogden’s scoring run made it 20-14, the Lava Bears (10-2) ...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
Portland congregation faces up to a sordid piece of history
Rev. Thomas Smith, the longest serving leader of First Parish Church in Portland, organized a posse to hunt, kill and scalp Wabanaki men, women and children in 1755. Smith later wrote in his journal that he received 198 pounds — “my part in scalp money.” Courtesy of the Library of Congress.
East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’
The Kmart store at the corner of 122nd and Sandy Boulevard had been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. When the store shuttered four years ago, the property quickly became an eyesore. Windows were boarded up with plywood. A group of homeless campers settled in across the street. Residents...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says
PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
Nick Herrera, Portland’s first Mexican American brewery owner, dies at age 45
Nick Herrera, a father and husband who held a doctorate in microbiology but left that career to become a brewer, eventually founding Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, has died. He was 45. Angel Medina, Herrera’s business partner in Entre Compas, announced the death on Wednesday. Medina said...
Alaska Airlines donates a plane to Portland Community College
The retired plane will give students hands-on experience with maintaining a modern aircraft. Portland Community College now has a plane, estimated at a $650,000 value, for students to practice repairs and learn about aviation mechanics on, thanks to a donation from Alaska Airlines and its sister company Horizon Air. A Q400 Bombardier flew into the Hillsboro Airport on Friday, Nov. 18, to applause from the large crowd who gathered to witness the historic retirement of the craft, which has flown passengers for about 20 years. All the seats, except for the two in the cockpit, had been stripped...
Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
KXL
Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
KGW
Multiple shootings in Portland Saturday night
A person was shot at the Embassy Suites near PDX around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. And at 8 p.m., a teenage girl was found in North Portland suffering from a gunshot wound.
multco.us
Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaim Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Multnomah County. The annual event was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was brutally killed in 1998. Since then, Transgender Day of Remembrance has been embraced as an opportunity to remember transgender and gender non-conforming people killed by anti-trans violence.
Comments / 0