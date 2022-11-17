Read full article on original website
Mooresville boys' basketball program placed on probation by IHSAA
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville High School boys' basketball program has been placed on probation for violating Indiana High School Athletic Association rules. The IHSAA made the decision during a meeting Monday, citing "serious" and "unacceptable" violations of its bylaws by second-year Mooresville head coach Shabaz Khaliq. The probation lasts until the end...
Lapwai girls basketball shows no mercy, puts down Troy
Troy junior Alura Hawley hit a layup as the buzzer sounded to put an end to the first quarter Friday, and the crowd at Lapwai High School came unglued as the last-second layup put an end to the Wildcats’ 37-point run. Just another game for Lapwai.
Girls volleyball: Wayne, Harley-Allendale-Columbia fall in state finals, Irondequoit dropped in semis
Harley-Allendale-Columbia and Wayne each advanced to the state final. However, none of Section V's three girls volleyball champions left Glens Falls' Cool Insuring Arena with a coveted New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship. ...
WNYT
Shenendehowa boys volleyball wins program’s first state title, 3-1 over Webster
The Shenendehowa boys volleyball team won the program’s first ever state title, 3-1 over Webster on Saturday afternoon at the Albany Capital Center. The Plainsmen beat the Lakers 3 sets to 1 in the Division 1 state championship game. See highlights and post-game reaction here.
