Benzinga

Best Buy, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares fell 2.6% to $69.00 in pre-market trading.
The Guardian

UK energy suppliers are failing vulnerable customers, says Ofgem

Energy firms are failing vulnerable customers, Britain’s energy watchdog said, calling for urgent improvement ahead of a cold winter. Ofgem told all 17 energy suppliers in its third review into the sector to improve their support for customers, in particular vulnerable ones. It found “severe weaknesses” in five suppliers – Good Energy, Outfox, So Energy, TruEnergy and Utilita.

