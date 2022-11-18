ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Ten Elon Football Players Named All-CAA

Richmond, Va. – Linebacker Marcus Hillman and kicker Skyler Davis headlined Elon Football's All-CAA honorees as 10 members of the team were named all-conference, as announced today by CAA Football. Hillman and Davis were named to the All-CAA First Team, while wide receiver Jackson Parham, offensive lineman Michael Purcell...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Proficient Preston Leads Women's Basketball Past Old Dominion

ELON, N.C. — Raven Preston exploded for 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Elon women's basketball team rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to outlast Old Dominion 71-68 Tuesday at Schar Center. Playing in just her fifth career game, Preston poured in the second-most points by a freshman...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Basketball Travels to Alabama for Matchup at Jacksonville State

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team closes out its two-game road stretch with a trip to the state of Alabama for a meeting versus Jacksonville State on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Game time between the Phoenix and the Gamecocks is set for 7 p.m. EST at Pete Matthews Coliseum.
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Kevin Burkett Named CSC Academic All-District

Elon, N.C. – Elon Football sophomore offensive lineman Kevin Burkett has been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC). Burkett maintains a 3.63 grade point average in engineering. He was a member of the spring 2022 Dean's List and has been on...
ELON, NC

