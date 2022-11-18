Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
EW.com
Wilko Johnson, British rocker and Game of Thrones actor, dies at 75
Wilko Johnson, the acclaimed British guitarist of the blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who was instrumental in the British punk-wave movement, died Monday years after doctors told him he had terminal cancer. He was 75. Johnson's official Twitter account shared a statement Wednesday morning. "This is the announcement we never wanted...
