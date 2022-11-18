Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Davante Adams taunts Broncos fans after catching winning TD in OT
Davante Adams had the winning catch for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and he did some taunting afterward. The Raiders and Denver Broncos were in overtime tied at 16, and the Raiders got the ball first. They only needed three plays to end things. On their second play, Foster...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
What Derek Carr and Davante Adams said after a walk-off win in OT over Broncos
“That was huge. That set it up.”
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Broncos
Coach Josh McDaniels' entire final thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 11/21/2022
The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals will clash in the last battle of the international series at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. Are you ready for some football across the border? It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Cardinals prediction and pick. The...
Four Cardinals Upgraded in Friday Injury Report vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their injury report for Friday ahead of their primetime clash with the San Francisco 49ers, and the team saw some big names take a step forward in their hopes of being available on Monday night. Limited- Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Max Garcia, Kyler Murray. Today,...
49ers Notebook: Why not practice in Mexico City? Is Kyle Shanahan still tough on WRs? Adjusting to the altitude
On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers finished up their last of three practices this week. They'll depart Colorado Springs, where they have spent the week to get acclimated to the altitude, for Mexico City on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play on Monday night at Estadio Azteca, where the elevation is about 7,200 feet above sea level.
Yardbarker
Report: Fox’s Mark Schlereth Says Steelers Sensational Rookie #8 Kenny Pickett Has His Own Office
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback wants to be a great player in the NFL. So much so that according to former NFL offensive lineman turned color commentator on Fox, Mark Schlereth, the team has given him his own office. The former Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos guard and center had just...
George Kittle should Tell Kyle Shanahan to Call More Plays for Him
Sounds like Kittle has been lobbying the wrong guy.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Green Bay Packers Christian Watson’s Fiancée, Lakyn Adkins
Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson has been named NFL Rookie of the Week for week 10 of the 2022 season. He is the second from the team to win the award this season and has a promising NFL future ahead of him. Watson has been a shining star off the field, too, as he proposed to his fiancée. Now fans are curious to know more about Christian Watson’s fiancée, Lakyn Adkins. So we delve into the background of the footballer’s soon-to-be-wife in this Lakyn Adkins wiki.
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been labeled as questionable for the Cardinals' Mexico City showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Murray first suffered a hamstring injury in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle, and while he was able to play through it in that game, the injury was enough to keep him out of last week's contest versus the Los Angeles Rams. Coming into this week's game, Murray was still listed as a limited participant in all three practices, and with his questionable designation we'll have to wait until closer to game time to know whether he'll be able to return to the field in Mexico City.
Yardbarker
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Green Bay. Police records show that...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Prepared to Face 'Scary' 49ers Backfield
The Arizona Cardinals prepare for their biggest game of the season: A Monday night showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Talk around the Cardinals is mostly placed on the offensive side of the ball, as questions surround the overall health of the offensive line and quarterback position while hoping Marquise Brown can make his return in primetime as well.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins 'still' shocked by QB Joe Burrow's smarts
Led by a tremendous performance on Sunday by quarterback Joe Burrow, the Cinncinatti Bengals held on for a 37-30 win over AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the victory, wideout Tee Higgins lauded the performance of his quarterback, who still surprises him with his intelligence every week. "It's still...
Yardbarker
John Lynch views George Kittle's catch vs. Chargers as turning point for 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had just one catch for 21 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. It was an impressive effort, though. One person inside the organization even believes it may have been the play that turned everything around in the game for the Niners. The team didn't seem to be clicking for much of the first half.
Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed
It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
Antonio Brown Fires Random Shot at Raiders QB Derek Carr With Fat-Shaming Joke
Let’s spin the Antonio Brown troll wheel and see where it lands — why, that’s Derek Carr. And we have no idea why the former NFL receiver would take a shot at the current Las Vegas quarterback, much less fat shame him. But there it was on...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G reveals Aiyuk’s ‘unique’ edge over other receivers
49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has found consistency over the last four games. The 24-year-old has recorded six or more receptions for 80-plus yards and three touchdowns during his run in good form. Jimmy Garoppolo spotlighted what is the cause of Aiyuk's recent success and how he is becoming a...
