Read full article on original website
Related
Why the James Webb Space Telescope's amazing 'Pillars of Creation' photo has astronomers buzzing
The James Webb Space Telescope's view of the famous "Pillars of Creation" reveals cosmic processes like never before. Here is what makes astronomers so excited.
James Webb Space Telescope snaps new, super-spooky image of Pillars of Creation
The James Webb Space Telescope pulled a creepy trick in a new image of the Pillars of Creation: making the stars "disappear" by focusing on a different wavelength of light.
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Digital Trends
How NASA is dealing with micrometeoroids threatening James Webb
In June this year, NASA revealed that the James Webb Space Telescope had suffered from a micrometeoroid impact, in which a small space rock had caused some damage to one of the telescope’s 18 primary mirror segments. Although the damage was not serious enough to interfere with science operations, it did raise concerns about how much damage the telescope could suffer from similar impacts in the future. Now, NASA has shared its plan to deal with the issue of such impacts as Webb ages.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire
NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
iheart.com
Enormous Asteroid Headed Toward Earth
A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" asteroid is expected to within a stone's throw of Earth next week -- at least in space terms. The 2,400-foot asteroid -- known as 2022 RM4 -- will come as close as 1.5 million miles from the planet when it zips by at 52,500 miles per hour on November 1st, NASA reports. Astronomers consider any space object that comes within 120 million miles of the planet a "near-Earth object." And any large space rock that comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth is deemed a "potentially hazardous asteroid."
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
Digital Trends
NASA’s moon spacecraft beams back first images of Earth
NASA’s uncrewed Orion spacecraft has sent back its first images Earth as it heads toward a rendezvous with the moon as part of the historic Artemis I mission. A video stream from a camera attached to the spacecraft captured Earth gradually coming into view several hours after launch:. It’s...
Giant asteroid found hiding in sun’s glare within Earth’s orbit
Scientists have discovered a large asteroid within Earth’s orbit that was previously unseen because it was hidden by the sun’s glare. In a study published in The Astronomical Journal, scientists using the Dark Energy Camera mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile said they found a 1.5-kilometer-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 within the Earth’s orbit that could someday be in our planet’s path.
Astronomers spot ‘planet killer’ monster asteroid – largest seen in last eight years
Astronomers have spotted an asteroid in the glare of the Sun that is the largest object to be discovered in the last eight years and is “potentially hazardous” to Earth.The study, published recently in The Astronomical Journal, found three new near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the inner Solar System in the region interior to the orbits of Earth and Venus.Of these three space rocks, one is a 1.5km-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 which has an orbit that could place it in the Earth’s path someday, say researchers, including those from the US National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab.The other two asteroids,...
NASA creates strategy to protect James Webb Space Telescope
NASA has convened a working group to develop a strategy to protect the James Webb Space Telescope from further micrometeoroid strikes after one of the telescope's gold-plated mirrors was damaged in May.
msn.com
Closest known black hole to Earth, sitting 1,600 light-years away, found by astronomers
Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth. The dormant black hole, dubbed Gaia BH1, sits 1,600 light-years away – three times closer than the last black hole to hold the record – in the constellation Ophiuchus. The black hole weighs 10 times the mass of our sun.
NASA's James Webb starts a 'new chapter in astronomy' with an astounding image of a galaxy that formed only 350 million years after the Big Bang - the oldest ever seen by human eyes
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has opened the doors to a new chapter in astronomy with the discovery of a galaxy that formed just 350 million years after the Big Bang - making it the farthest starlight ever seen by human eyes. This galaxy, which was identified along with...
NASA water-hunting moon cubesat ready to launch with SpaceX
NASA's Lunar Flashlight mission will deploy a small satellite to skim the moon's surface and use lasers to search for water ice in lunar craters.
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
NASA reveals photos of farthest galaxies caught on camera
NASA released some new images from the James Webb Space Telescope of the farthest galaxies ever captured on camera, including the once-hidden features of an "hourglass" cloud that shows the earliest stages in the birth of a new star.
Success! NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft slipped into orbit around the moon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13), becoming the first cubesat ever to visit Earth's nearest neighbor.
msn.com
This Simple NASA Artemis I Photo of Earth Is Stark, Beautiful and Evocative
We're going to see some jaw-dropping photos from NASA's Artemis I moon mission. We'll feast our eyes on lunar craters. We may catch a glorious Earthrise. But I'm here today to quietly implode my heart over a simple black and white photo of Earth as seen by the Orion spacecraft two days after launch.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
Comments / 0