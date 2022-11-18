ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's Basketball Set to Host Wilmington on Monday Evening in Hollinger

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- After winning its ninth home opener in a row a week ago over Virginia State, the West Chester men's basketball team (3-0) has shifted its attention to Wilmington (1-3) who enters play in the midst of an early season skid, following its third loss in a row vs Lock Haven on Saturday afternoon.
Men's Basketball Falls to Wilmington

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Following a win over Virginia State in its home opener last week, the West Chester men's basketball team (3-1) remained home on Monday night hoping to remain unbeaten to open the season against Wilmington (2-3). West Chester battled throughout the contest, but it was an early first-half deficit, which proved to be too much to overcome as the Wildcats held on for a 91-74 victory over the Golden Rams.
West Chester Earns Third Seed in NCAA Tournament; Hosts Adelphi Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, IND – Season of surprises continues for Golden Rams field hockey. West Chester University learned on Monday afternoon that it's 2022 campaign is not over. The Golden Rams earned the third seed into the 2022 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Tournament and will host Adelphi in the first round on Sunday at 1 p.m.
