WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Following a win over Virginia State in its home opener last week, the West Chester men's basketball team (3-1) remained home on Monday night hoping to remain unbeaten to open the season against Wilmington (2-3). West Chester battled throughout the contest, but it was an early first-half deficit, which proved to be too much to overcome as the Wildcats held on for a 91-74 victory over the Golden Rams.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO