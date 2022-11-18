A small airplane that crashed in Snohomish County on Friday, killing all four people aboard, was on a test flight when it broke apart midair and plunged to the ground. Raisbeck Engineering of Seattle was having the Cessna 208B test flown in preparation for modifying the aircraft, according to an emailed statement Sunday from Hal Chrisman, president of Raisbeck.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO