Highland to dedicate Pat Fitterer Court on Dec. 2
With a Hall of Fame career that started with a home victory at Highland and concluded its first chapter by bringing a state championship to Cowiche, Pat Fitterer’s legacy in the history of Highland athletics — and statewide — is secure. But on Dec. 2 it will...
Richard Bona, 84
Richard "Dick" Bona, 84, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 11, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
School closings & delays
• Heritage University: The Heritage University campus in Toppenish is on a two hour delay for opening due to weather. Classes before 10:00 am will meet via Zoom, and faculty and staff will work remotely until campus opens.
Wintry mix forecast for Yakima Valley; snow to hit mountain passes
Tuesday could bring a wintry mix to the Yakima and Kittitas valleys and substantial snow in the Cascades, the National Weather Service said. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the region until 7 p.m. Tuesday, with any accumulation expected to be small, but with the potential to impact road conditions.
Joanna Ellen Poole-Swanson, 87
Joanna Ellen Poole-Swanson, 87, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Retha "Lorrene" Lemaster, 94
Retha "Lorrene" Lemaster, 94, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 20. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Claire Helene Powell, 89
Claire Helene Powell, 89, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 18. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Ralph D. Walker, 85
Ralph Dean Walker, 85, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 17. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Thomas Blackeagle Jr., 69
Thomas Blackeagle Jr., 69, of Toppenish died Sunday, Nov. 20. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, heggiescolonialfuneralhome.com.
Gerald Wilkens, 72
Gerald "Jerry" Wilkens, 72, of Yakima died Saturday, Nov. 19, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
John M. McKelheer, 79
John Marvin McKelheer, 79, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 17. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Marilyn J. Kelly, 80
Marilyn Jean Kelly, 80, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 15. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
James W. Wonacott, 32
James W. Wonacott, 32, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 18. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Donald E. Miller, 67
Donald E. Miller, 67, of Toppenish died Sunday, Nov. 20. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, heggiescolonialfuneralhome.com.
Emma Jane Kuma, 100
Emma Jane Kuma, 100, of Selah died Sunday, Nov. 20, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima firefighters extinguish two residential fires Tuesday; woman suffers burns
Two residential fires, one in which a woman was injured, kept Yakima firefighters busy Tuesday afternoon. The first fire occurred about 1:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 10th Avenue, said Yakima Fire Capt. Mike Wagner. The fire was contained to the rear of the home, and there were...
Plane that crashed in Snohomish County was on a test flight
A small airplane that crashed in Snohomish County on Friday, killing all four people aboard, was on a test flight when it broke apart midair and plunged to the ground. Raisbeck Engineering of Seattle was having the Cessna 208B test flown in preparation for modifying the aircraft, according to an emailed statement Sunday from Hal Chrisman, president of Raisbeck.
Valley Mall Sears liquidation sale extended; location may be remodeled
The liquidation sale for Sears store at the Valley Mall in Union Gap has been extended through Dec. 18, and a new version of the former department store giant may be coming next year. Plans call for the space to be remodeled and reopened next fall as a Sears concept...
Yakima County Sheriff's deputies investigating Selah home invasion
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion that occurred Monday night in Selah. The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Pleasant Hill Road, said sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperoort. A post circulating on social media said a man and his son were robbed in their...
Suspect in East Chestnut Avenue homicide charged with aggravated first-degree murder
Yakima County prosecutors have charged a Yakima man with aggravated first-degree murder in an East Chestnut Avenue shooting death. Andrew Sanchez Chacon, 36, is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm due to a 2016 conviction for attempted vehicular assault, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege that Chacon...
