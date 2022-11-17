Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stats: Polly’s Pie Bonanza
For this pie shop that started in O.C., Thanksgiving means all hands on deck. The post Stats: Polly’s Pie Bonanza appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
tsl.news
Breathe Out, Tune In: Whisked into a musical puppet palooza
It started at a Thai restaurant, as most life-changing nights do. The food and company were both wonderful, so, naturally, I was in a good mood as my friend Lily and I headed to our main event — a hybrid puppet show-concert. Based on the responses from others I...
More Moves in the Works for EggBred
Franchisee Peter Song is in talks to secure a lease in Huntington Beach.
nomadlawyer.org
Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
tsl.news
Student art on full display at the Benton, spotlights mutual aid efforts
“Art After Hours: 5C Student Art Market” returned to the Benton Museum of Art on Thursday and was jam-packed with student artists selling colorful prints, art-covered clothing, detailed portraits and more. Now in its third year, the “Art After Hours: 5C Student Art Market” was held from 7 to...
KSBW.com
3 Central Coast restaurants named top spots to grab brunch in California, according to Yelp
SALINAS, Calif. — Three Central Coast restaurants were named in Yelp's 'Top 100 California Brunch Restaurants' list of 2022. Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and brunch categories, then ranked those spots using factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews. Yelp's first-ever top 100 brunch list of...
tsl.news
Design class crafts blueprint for all-in-one 7C student center, to be finished in August 2025
In 2025, the 7Cs will welcome a new student center meant to foster connection between students at the different colleges, thanks in part to its collaboration with the Human Centered Design class. Set to be constructed to the north of the Honnold-Mudd Library, the center aims to help students “gather...
River Jetty Restaurant Group’s A PCH Restaurant Lands a Home and Altered Launch Date
Specifics are surfacing about the incoming eatery on the heels of What Now Los Angeles’ April coverage
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
tsl.news
ASPC endowment presentation adjourned early amid student demonstration for workers’ pay
Following last spring’s student body vote to disclose Pomona’s fossil fuel investments, Associated Students of Pomona College (ASPC) hosted a Nov. 10 meeting open to the student body, at which Pomona’s financial officers presented information on the college’s endowment and budget support. ASPC organized the presentation...
tsl.news
What, like it’s hard? Scripps Mock Trial preps for a competitive season
Few students find a break amidst the demands of college life. However, one 5C club uses its free time to dive into courtroom scenarios, case theories, lines of questioning, cross examination and responses to objections. The Scripps College Mock Trial team puts itself to work. Twice a week, for two...
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
New Dining Options part of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project
Headline the dining developments is The Boathouse, a curated artisanal food court.
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
KTLA.com
Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story
For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
newsantaana.com
New ALDI grocery store now open in Tustin
Tustin, California – ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is now open in Tustin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new store in Tustin will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is located at 1091 Old Irvine Blvd., Tustin, CA 92780.
Yorba Linda, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
