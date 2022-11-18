Increasing focus on cloud computing, network security, big data and cloud storage is expected to boost the performance of the Zacks Computer - Networking industry participants. Accelerated deployment of 5G is driving the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) devices and 5G smartphones, calling for solid networking infrastructure. This boosted the demand for networking products, favoring the prospects of prominent industry players like Cisco CSCO, Infinera Corporation INFN and RADCOM RDCM. However, negative impacts stemming from the lingering supply chain disruptions and component shortages are likely to remain a concern in the near term. Geopolitical instability in Europe due to the Ukraine war, weak global economic conditions and rising inflation and crude prices are likely to act as additional headwinds.

14 HOURS AGO