NASDAQ
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Entertainment Stocks To Check Out
Entertainment stocks are publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the entertainment industry. The industry includes businesses involved in the production and distribution of film, television, music, sports, gaming and other forms of entertainment. Entertainment stocks are often volatile, as they tend to be highly dependent on consumer spending. For example, the global pandemic has had a major impact on the entertainment industry, resulting in widespread cancellations and postponements.
NASDAQ
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Mesa Labs (MLAB): Time to Buy?
Mesa Labs (MLAB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
NASDAQ
Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is turning in a mixed performance at noon on Wednesday, after having moved higher earlier thanks to strong gains in the technology sector. Investors are largely refraining from making significant moves as they await the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting for clues about the likely path the central bank will take with regard to interest rate hikes.
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock
Helmerich & Payne (HP) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 11/23/2022: MANU,YMM,JWN
Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing just 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.8%. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose to a revised 56.8 reading for November, up from a preliminary...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Rising for i3 Verticals (IIIV): Will It Gain?
I3 Verticals (IIIV) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Watch for in a Flourishing Networking Industry
Increasing focus on cloud computing, network security, big data and cloud storage is expected to boost the performance of the Zacks Computer - Networking industry participants. Accelerated deployment of 5G is driving the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) devices and 5G smartphones, calling for solid networking infrastructure. This boosted the demand for networking products, favoring the prospects of prominent industry players like Cisco CSCO, Infinera Corporation INFN and RADCOM RDCM. However, negative impacts stemming from the lingering supply chain disruptions and component shortages are likely to remain a concern in the near term. Geopolitical instability in Europe due to the Ukraine war, weak global economic conditions and rising inflation and crude prices are likely to act as additional headwinds.
NASDAQ
ATCO or BLK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Financial - Investment Management stocks have likely encountered both Atlas (ATCO) and BlackRock (BLK). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities,...
NASDAQ
WRB vs. TKOMY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are likely familiar with W.R. Berkley (WRB) and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of...
NASDAQ
Is Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
Japanese Market Sharply Higher
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 28,400 level, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, with strength in technology and financial stocks lifting the market. Traders reacted positively to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, which suggested slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes.
NASDAQ
BBEU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BBEU ETF (Symbol: BBEU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.62, changing hands as high as $48.72 per share. BBEU shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Fortune Brands' (FBHS) Board Approves Cabinets Unit Separation
Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FBHS board of directors has approved its previously announced separation of the cabinets business MasterBrand, Inc. via a tax-free spin-off. The cabinets business will separate into a new publicly traded company, allowing both companies to focus on their core capabilities and invest in growth opportunities to drive long-term shareholder value. The segment, generating about 40% of revenues, deals with the production of custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry, and vanities for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home. Transformational efforts and volume expansion are supporting growth of this segment. Net sales for the unit jumped 20% year over year to $858.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.
