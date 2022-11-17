ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

newsantaana.com

Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
SANTA ANA, CA
thepanthernewspaper.org

Election results: 2022 Orange City Council candidates

The mayoral race is currently very close, but Slater was ahead with 50.5% of the votes as of Nov. 16. Murphy, who had 49.4% of the votes, has served as mayor and a city councilor for numerous terms, the first of which was in 1993. The mayor’s race is too...
ORANGE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Friday election update: Wallis gains on Holstege in AD47 race; Garner still ahead in District 1 City Council contest

One race being watched closely in the city changed little after the latest vote counts were announced Friday, while another drew much closer. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional counts, Greg Wallis is now within 285 vote of opponent Christy Holstege, a former mayor and current member of the Palm Springs City Council, in the race for a seat in the State Assembly representing District 47.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The HD Post

SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Letter: I Have Nothing Against Pickleball, But…

I have nothing against pickleball, but I am told there is now an attempt to covert two more courts into pickleball courts at Top of the World. It has only been a few months since the last courts were converted. pickleball is currently popular as were handball, squash and racquetball back in the day, and perhaps it will remain so, but why destroy tennis courts which cost $120,000 per court, when you can build pickleball courts far cheaper elsewhere.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
county17.com

Foot found in Yellowstone thermal pool belonged to California man

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Federal investigators have determined that a human foot found in a Yellowstone hot spring earlier this year belonged to a California man, and have announced that the investigation is now closed. According to the National Park Service, the human foot found in Abyss Pool, located in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

