I have nothing against pickleball, but I am told there is now an attempt to covert two more courts into pickleball courts at Top of the World. It has only been a few months since the last courts were converted. pickleball is currently popular as were handball, squash and racquetball back in the day, and perhaps it will remain so, but why destroy tennis courts which cost $120,000 per court, when you can build pickleball courts far cheaper elsewhere.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO