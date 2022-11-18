Read full article on original website
Related
mauicounty.gov
STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING
STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING AFFECTING ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS. A cold front is forecast to sweep down the island chain from tonight through Thanksgiving Day, bringing a period of showers to all islands. More significantly, strong northeast winds will develop after the front passes, resulting in a period of very windy conditions for all islands. Forecast confidence is high that most areas around the state will be impacted by these strong and gusty northeast winds.
mauicounty.gov
Improvements announced for D.T. Fleming Beach Park and parking lot
An improvements and repair project at D.T. Fleming Beach Park in West Maui will begin construction Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, with work on an ADA-accessible sidewalk from the beach park parking lot to the comfort station. The project includes removal and replacement of existing asphalt concrete pavement and base of...
mauicounty.gov
NEW Online Payment Portal Announced for Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax
The County of Maui announces its new online payment portal for Maui County Transient Accommodations Tax (MCTAT) will open Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at: https://www.mauicounty.gov/tat/payment. Maui County taxpayers (including agents enrolled in the Bulk Filers Program) will be able to pay online using our new and improved transient accommodations tax...
mauicounty.gov
Planning Department to Close Dec. 8 for Training
The County of Maui’s Planning Department will be closed all day on Thursday, Dec. 8 for staff training. All offices will reopen the following day, Friday, Dec. 9. Planning Department offices are located in the One Main Plaza building at 2200 Main Street in Wailuku. The Administration office is in Suite 315, the Zoning Administration and Enforcement Division is in Suite 335, the Long- Range Division is in Suite 601, the Current Division is in Suite 619, and the Plan Implementation Division is in Suite 640.
Comments / 0