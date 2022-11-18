Lahaina, Maui – Twenty-five and a half hours after its 88-77 victory over Ohio State in the quarterfinal of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday evening at the Lahaina Civic Center, the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs face the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in the tournament's semifinal round. The game is set to start at 5:30 p.m. HT/7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

