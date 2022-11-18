Read full article on original website
Aztecs to Battle CSU in MW Quarterfinals
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State volleyball team has its sights set on postseason glory this week when it opens the Mountain West Championship with a quarterfinal match against tournament host Colorado State on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Aztecs-Rams clash is scheduled to begin...
Two Aztec Swimmers Earn MW Weekly Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The San Diego State swim and dive program collected two conference awards on Tuesday, as Alex Roberts (Visalia, Calif.) was named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week, while Abby Storm (Denver, Colo.) received Freshman of the Week recognition. Both swimmers were honored for their key...
No. 17 Aztecs Fall To No. 14 Arizona, 87-70
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa scored 21 points apiece and No. 14 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat 17th-ranked San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational. Arizona (5-0) will play No. 10 Creighton in Wednesday's...
Aztecs Host Grambling State Tuesday Night
SAN DIEGO – The Aztec women's basketball team (4-1) goes for their fifth win in a row when they host Grambling State (1-3) Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. inside Viejas Arena. • SDSU beat Portland 53-51 on a buzzer-beater from Sophia Ramos last Friday. The Aztecs trailed by seven with 3:43 left and then finished the game on a 10-1 run.
No. 17 Aztecs get No. 14 Arizona in Maui Semifinal
Lahaina, Maui – Twenty-five and a half hours after its 88-77 victory over Ohio State in the quarterfinal of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday evening at the Lahaina Civic Center, the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs face the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in the tournament's semifinal round. The game is set to start at 5:30 p.m. HT/7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN.
No. 17 Aztecs Outlast Ohio State, 88-77
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Matt Bradley scored 18 points before fouling out in the final minutes and helped No. 17 San Diego State rally from a slow start to beat Ohio State 88-77 Monday night in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish had 15 points...
Aztec Volleyball Garners Two MW Weekly Accolades
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The San Diego State volleyball program collected two conference awards on Monday, as Heipua Tautua'a (Wai'anae, Hawai'i) was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, while Ellie Geoghegan (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) received Freshman of the Week recognition. Both players were honored for their key...
Aztecs Host Air Force for Senior Night on Saturday
San Diego State Plays Host to Air Force for Senior Night on Saturday. Riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak overall and a five-game winning streak at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State plays host to Air Force Saturday for Senior Night. It's the seventh home game of the season...
