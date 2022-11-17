Read full article on original website
Crypto Exchange FTX Owes Top 50 Creditors Over $3B
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The infamous collapse of crypto exchange FTX left the company owing over $3 billion to 50 unsecured creditors. The publically available list of such entities excludes their names but notes that the largest is short of more than $226 million. The second entity in line claims $203 million. Earlier this month, FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy,
Unprecedented 140% Profits from Oryen ICO Generate a Big Fuss Within SHIB, DOGE, and MATIC Communities.
As the crypto market is fluctuating and resulting in huge price differentials, many investors are looking for new exploration opportunities, such as Oryen Network, which is a new project that gained around 140% in profits, attracting the attention of SHIB, Doge and MATIC investors. The most recent news shows that Oryen recently opened its fourth phase of the presale campaign, which makes investors hopeful.
Mt. Gox Fiasco Shows Bitcoin Will Champion FTX Exchange FUD
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — The recent failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX has triggered another problem in the crypto space concerning the future of Bitcoin and other digital assets in the industry. In detail, the FTX collapse was just another tragic event in the crypto space this year, which has...
Hedera (HBAR), Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are The Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
2022 is winding down, and there is still an opportunity to end it on a high note with the success of some particular crypto projects. Despite the poor crypto market run, Hedera (HBAR), Stellar Lumens (XLM), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are positioning themselves for a surge. While the others are more established, ORBN is in its presale phase two with a massive 60x growth surge predicted for the end of presale.
SONM (SNM) Coin Rallies 7,000% — Massive SONM Dump Ahead?
Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): On Nov 20, a lesser-known coin, SONM (SNM), made headlines after rising by a mammoth 7,000% to a new record high of $13.9. However, soon after the rise, the price collapsed by 90% and traded in the red on Nov 21. With many users suggesting that SNM was the victim of another pump and dump, CoinChapter analyzed on-chain data to evaluate such claims.
Bitcoin Has Boomed 7 Out of 9 Times after Thanksgiving — Will History Repeat in 2022?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter) – As millions of Americans prepare for traditional Thanksgiving dinners on Nov 24, we can’t help but wonder what crypto investors will be thankful for in 2022. The cryptocurrency market has dipped 70% since the last turkey dinner, letting go of nearly $2 trillion in its...
These Cryptos Will Be in Everyone’s Portfolio in 2024: Fantom, Polkadot, And BudBlockz
Cryptocurrency investors are always on the lookout for new coins to help them make profits in the future. The current bear market has made it difficult for investors to profit through cryptocurrencies. However, there is still plenty of profit to be made as long as you know where to look.
Christmas may be safe, but three-year port dispute shows the IR system is full of holes
Australia’s industrial relations umpire has delayed industrial action that would have crippled Australia’s ports in the lead-up to Christmas. But the dispute in which it has intervened – one that has dragged on since 2019 – shows the need for reform of Australia’s collective bargaining system. The Fair Work Commission last week intervened in the protracted dispute between tugboat operator Svitzer Australia and three maritime unions after the company declared its intention to “lock out” staff in a bid to force a resolution – either by the unions caving or by the commission using its powers to arbitrate outstanding matters. Svitzer,...
Meme Coins like Shiba Inu and DOGE got a new player with Tamadoge – Oryen aims to establish itself as a Major Staking Platform
If you’re looking for a new crypto gem that provides a steady stream of passive income, Oryen (ORY) should be your primary consideration. This project just started its fourth presale phase, with a price tag already more than twice what it was when the presale began. Not only that, but ORY has a strong team of experienced developers and a clear roadmap for the future.
Altcoin season arrives – Coins to keep an eye on: Hedera (HBAR), Decentraland (MANA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Altcoin season is upon us, and investors are looking for hot new tokens to pick up. From Hedera (HBAR) to Decentraland (MANA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), let’s talk about some of the best altcoins you can add to your portfolio. With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) still in its presale stage...
Oryen named one of the best altcoins in 2022, besides IMPT, Calvaria, and Big Eyes
Oryen Network has been picked as one of 2022’s best projects. According to Business2Community, Oryen’s presale is the most anticipated. The project’s native token has already grown 2X in weeks after the launch. Other budding crypto projects include IMPT, Calvaria, and Big Eyes. Having a positive review...
Uniglo.io Ultra Deflationary Tokenomics Outshines Shiba Inu And Tron
In today’s economic climate, deflationary strength is hard to find. Inflation has become a big issue for the global economy, and a recession is already underway. Finding investments that can combat these conditions has become difficult. But it still is possible: especially with crypto investments like Uniglo. With some...
