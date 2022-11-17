Read full article on original website
Fans gather amid World Cup fever in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s World Cup fever in the nation’s capital, and the United States men’s soccer team squared off in their first match against Wales on Monday afternoon. Many are feeling that this club may do well in the tournament. The U.S. ended up in a 1-1 tie with the Wales team, […]
England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener
England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.
Iran face England at the World Cup to a backdrop of protests and violence in the country following death of Mahsa Amini
Iran begin their World Cup campaign on Monday under the glare of a political spotlight. While England's players will be focused solely on performance, Iran’s will have much more on their minds. Some argue they should not be there at all. Their participation comes at a time of immense...
