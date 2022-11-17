ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans gather amid World Cup fever in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s World Cup fever in the nation’s capital, and the United States men’s soccer team squared off in their first match against Wales on Monday afternoon. Many are feeling that this club may do well in the tournament. The U.S. ended up in a 1-1 tie with the Wales team, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener

England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.

