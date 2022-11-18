ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Scarlet Nation

Getting to Know Indiana with The Hoosier

Happy Thanksgiving Eve, everyone. I hope you are all enjoying a relaxing evening with family and friends. It is also Bucket Week, and that means a trip to Bloomington on Saturday. To learn a little more about the Hoosiers I spoke with Jim Coyle of The Hoosier in advance of Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Scarlet Nation

Pitzer turns heads, raises questions with Lehigh victory

Keith Gavin knows how talented Dayton Pitzer is, but the Pitt coach wasn’t sure how his stud freshman heavyweight would fare against a top-20 opponent who outweighed him by 50 pounds or more. Safe to say that is no longer a concern. Pitzer dominated No. 17 Nathan Taylor in...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Scarlet Nation

NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ Week 2 2022-23

In order to recognize and give some publicity to the talented players in and from the state, NJHoops.com will once again this season select College Players of the Week. For years we selected Players of the Month for the Newsletter and for a few years after that we selected Players of the Month on NJHoops.com. For the eighth consecutive year we have decided to celebrate the NJ stars four times as often.

