Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
Inside Nova
Manassas veterans development ready for a vote
The plan for 12 new affordable units at American Legion Post #114 in Manassas is moving to a final City Council vote. Last week, the council held a public hearing on a proposal from nonprofit People Inc. of Virginia to build 12 new units – in the form of six townhomes on Prince William Street – affordable to people making up to 80% of the area median income and with a preference for veterans.
Inside Nova
Man robs Manassas Bank of America
Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
theburn.com
Fogo de Chão will open Reston location in December
The countdown is underway for the grand opening of the new Fogo de Chão restaurant at the Reston Town Center. The popular Brazilian steakhouse will begin welcoming guests on Friday, December 2. Fogo made the announcement Thursday evening. It’s the 70th location for the brand and the fourth in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
theburn.com
Papa Deeno’s Pizza headed to new Loudoun shopping plaza
A new pizza restaurant is in the works for the Chantilly/South Riding area of Loudoun County. It’s called Papa Deeno’s Pizza and it’s coming to the new Whitman Farm plaza at Braddock and Gum Spring roads. Papa Deeno’s is taking a small space next door to the...
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
WJLA
Dump truck smashes into Charlene's Kitchen in Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — One business owner is now literally picking up the pieces after a dump truck smashed through the side of her catering service in Old Town Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Alexandria Police said the truck hit Charlene's Kitchen at 104 N. West Street at about 2:42 p.m.
theriver953.com
Front Royal continues Happy Creek restoration
The Town of Front Royal is hosting a Happy Creek Restoration Community Planting Day from 10 am to 2 pm. Volunteers will meet along the Greenway between South St and Short St to help revegetate a section of Happy Creek’s riparian buffer. A healthy riparian buffer is crucial to...
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville shopping center
Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
spotsylvania.va.us
COUNTY'S NEWEST PARK OPENS IN SPOTSYLVANIA
The county’s newest park officially opens in Spotsylvania. A ribbon cutting was held November 17, 2022, marking the opening of Keswick Park, nestled on 36-acres within the Keswick community development. The park located at 7710 Folkstone Drive near the intersection of Lake Anna Parkway and Brock Road in the...
Bay Net
Goodbye, Home Mortgage! Six Pick 5 Tickets Deliver $300,000 In Prizes
BOWIE, Md. – Buying multiple tickets with the same numbers for the same drawing is just part of the Lottery playing routine for a lucky a Prince George’s County resident. The day before he won $300,000 on six Pick 5 tickets, he played 20 tickets and didn’t win.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County School Board approves instructor rate for Right Turn Program
The Warren County School Board, during its Wednesday, November 16 work session, approved an instructor’s fee for a specific Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) drugs and alcohol education program and established a per-day rate for a certified substitute assistant principal. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
My heart is heavy as I reflect on the devastating violence impacting the University of Virginia community earlier this week. My thoughts are with the students, their families, and the entire UVA community as they struggle to heal. The frequency of these senseless tragedies weighs on my mind as I think about the many lives that have been changed forever. I also consider our own Prince William County community and the safety of the students and staff in our schools.
locosports.info
Football: Loudoun County Offense Dominates Sherando in VHSL Region 4C Semifinal
Leesburg, Va. — For the Loudoun County High School football team, it all starts up front. While the smart, dynamic backfield often gets the glory, the Captains’ game plan wouldn’t be possible without juniors Blaine Colebank, Sammy Holstead, Chase Kibble and seniors Stuart McGuinness and Evan Stanley. The Loudoun County offense runs through those five lineman, and the Captains didn’t stray away from their game plan when they rushed for more than 400 yards on the ground in their, 49-28, win over the Sherando Warriors in a VHSL Region 4C semifinal on November 18 in Leesburg.
"Devastating": Price Rite supermarket closing in southwest Baltimore
One of the only supermarkets in southwest Baltimore is closing, leaving residents shocked and scrambling to find a solution.
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholland on protecting yourself
Tis the season for giving but we need to be aware of those who take as well. We spoke with Frederick County’s Sheriff Lenny Millholland in our latest news maker about protecting yourself from those that might take from you. News makers are brought to you by Warren County...
middleburglife.com
Family Fun at Cobbler Mountain in Delaplane
Cobbler Mountain is especially beautiful in autumn with vibrant tree canopies dotting a family heirloom now in its third generation. It’s a majestic, peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life for visitors and even the owners. “Every season on Cobbler Mountain is a gift of nature, wildlife, and changing plant life,” said owner Laura McCarthy Louden.
Westbound I-66 Express Lanes Between I-495 and Route 28 Remain on Schedule to Open This Saturday, Nov. 19
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), the Commonwealth’s private partner and operator of the new 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway, announced today that the westbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from I-495 (Capital Beltway) to Route 28 in Centreville remains on schedule to open on or about this Saturday, Nov. 19. The eastbound direction of this same 13-mile section of express lanes is expected to open by the end of November and could open as early as next Tuesday, Nov. 22, depending on weather and other factors. Updates will be provided to the public as final construction progresses.
