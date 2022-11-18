Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Related
Final Section of 66 Express Lanes are Now Open
Remaining portion located on I-66 eastbound between Route 28 in Centreville and I-495 The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), the Commonwealth’s private partner and operator of the new 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway, announced today that the eastbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495 (Capital Beltway) is now open. The westbound direction of this same 13-mile section of express lanes opened on Saturday, Nov. 19. Drivers should use caution when traveling on I-66 as traffic becomes acclimated to the new express lanes and ramps.
Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
Don’t Miss Out: Area Weekend Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. There are lots of events coming up around the greater Prince William area. Here are just a few of them… Don’t Miss Out!
NOVEC Customers will Receive $10 Million in CashBack in December
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) will return almost $10 million in CashBack to current and former Co-op customers in December. Current customers will see a credit on their bills. Former customers will receive checks if their individual amounts are $5 or more. What is CashBack?. NOVEC reinvests its revenue to...
Top Priority This Holiday Season – Cooking Safety
The winter holiday season has arrived; families nationwide will begin preparations in celebration of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Homes will be filled with fragrances of food cooking in the kitchen as individuals hustle and bustle to prepare a loving and memorable feast for family and friends. During this festive...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1) Visit volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at the Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park December 8-11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Head to HolidayFest in Occoquan for the Start of the Season
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. The perfect time to kick off the holiday season is . . . now. And the perfect place? The Town of Occoquan. This weekend, before shopping, holiday musical performances, and parades crowd out your schedule, head to Occoquan for the start of the three-week-long HolidayFest, which runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4.
Student Meteorologists at Buckland Mills Elementary Compare Notes with NBC4s’ Doug Kammerer
Six second grade classes at Buckland Mills Elementary School have been learning about climate changes and the tools used to track weather conditions over time. Each student has studied weather-measuring devices and have applied that knowledge to develop their own equipment, including bracelets for tracking the Earth’s water cycle, gauges for measuring rain levels, and weathervanes for tracking the direction of the wind.
Service Authority Reminds Customers to Keep Fats, Oils and Grease Out of Drains this Holiday Season
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. As the holiday season begins, the Prince William County Service Authority reminds home and business owners to protect their pipes—and public infrastructure—by properly disposing of fats, oils and grease (FOG). “When fats, oils and grease are disposed down kitchen drains, they...
Three UVA Health Community Medical Centers Receive an ‘A’ Grade Hospital Safety
UVA Health today announced its three community medical centers received ‘A’ grades for The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade. Fall 2022 marks the fifth consecutive grading period that all three UVA Health community medical centers received an ‘A’ grade. The medical centers are among the top hospitals nationwide – and one of only 37 hospitals in the state of Virginia – to receive ‘A’ safety grades.
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
My heart is heavy as I reflect on the devastating violence impacting the University of Virginia community earlier this week. My thoughts are with the students, their families, and the entire UVA community as they struggle to heal. The frequency of these senseless tragedies weighs on my mind as I think about the many lives that have been changed forever. I also consider our own Prince William County community and the safety of the students and staff in our schools.
HolidayFest Kicks Off this Weekend in Occoquan
Occoquan goes ALL IN for the holidays! Come to town for HolidayFest 2022, Nov. 19 to Dec. 4! You’ll appreciate the way the town gets all dressed up for the season in its very own special small-town way. Highlights from this year’s festival include:. Annual Tree Lighting (Nov....
Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Honored with Two Awards
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is proud to announce that at the Virginia Recreation and Park Society’s recent Annual Conference, they received two awards. One for the Locust Shade Warrior Challenge Course—Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails): Above 200,000 category; and one for the Brentsville Jail Museum—Best New Renovation/Addition (Bricks & Mortar): Above 200,000 category.
Virginia House Candidate Combines Fundraising and Community Service
Earlier this week, Virginia House candidate Makya Little hosted a community service fundraiser in the newly drawn 19th House District in the form of a private screening of Marvel’s Wakanda Forever. Instead of focusing on donor participation, Little set her sights on corporations and community sponsors and invited area youth from underrepresented backgrounds to attend for free.
The Power of Partnerships
Micron Technology, Inc. (Micron) in Manassas, Virginia has been a long-time partner and supporter of Leadership Prince William (LPW), the premier community leadership program for adults in Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. But over the last year, the two organizations took their partnership in a new direction, and it has made a big difference for one local not-for-profit organization. This year Micron opted to sponsor the class project, challenging a group of 29 community and business leaders to design a project that “promotes human potential through STEM, addresses basic human need, and/or creates equitable opportunities for underserved populations in our community.”
Veterans Recognized During Ceremony at Prince William County’s Freedom Park
Speakers at the recent Prince William County Veterans Day ceremony were joined by local dignitaries, county staff and the public as they talked about the history of Veterans Day, the contributions veterans make to the well-being of the United States and its citizens and the commitment veterans show in all they do for the country.
Tang’s and Tourism Growing in Manassas
Tang’s Alterations, Bridal, Bespoke Expands Alteration Shop in Manassas. Tang’s Bridal – one the DMV’s top bridal boutiques and alteration shops – is expanding in the City of Manassas. Tang’s has leased an additional 2,000 square feet adjacent to their location in the Canterbury Village shopping center on Sudley Road. Their expanded footprint will house a larger alteration shop, new private fitting room, and showcase areas. In addition to their larger footprint, Tang’s will be growing their team by bringing on two new employees.
Historic Manassas, Inc. Initiates Search for New Executive Director
Provided by Historic Manassas, Inc. Historic Manassas, Inc., a Main Street™ organization and the leading voice for historic preservation-based economic development and community revitalization in Historic Downtown Manassas since 1986, has initiated its search for a new Executive Director, following the resignation of long-time director Debbie Haight. The Board of Directors gratefully acknowledges the work that Debbie put into HMI and thanks her for 13 years of service.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0