Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
KAKE TV
Debt-ridden Wichita Masonic Home closes abruptly, leaves senior residents just weeks to move
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With wait lists varying from a couple of months to sometimes even years, finding a senior living home in Wichita is no easy task. Now, more than 60 residents at the Kansas Masonic Home have only six weeks to get out. Just two weeks ago, residents...
KWCH.com
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
Hutchinson recognized during MED week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
NuWay owner Neal Stong remembered for carrying on crumbly hamburger tradition
Longtime NuWay owner Neal Stong has died. Along with praise he’s received since his Nov. 17 death, his son, Chris, has revealed a family secret that’s sort of a joke but kind of serious, too.
CEO of Hutchinson hospital, health system resigns
The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has resigned.
KAKE TV
'We are ready for a new beginning' | Hutchinson comic shop closing, owners cite economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A comic shop in Hutchinson is closing at the end of the year, and the owners said their decision has everything to do with the economy. Smallville Comics, Gaming, and More has been in business for five years. Owners Cory and Kyrstal Zeferjahn said sales have dropped over the last six months.
Balcony fire at northeast Wichita apartment complex
The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn, at the Brickstone at Woodlawn apartments. Fire crews reported the fire was confined to an exterior third-floor balcony.
sumnernewscow.com
Fire at 1221 North A in Wellington this morning causes $20,000 damage to home
Sumner Newscow report — Five occupants received minor smoke inhalation from a structure fire at 1221 North A this morning. The cause of the fire was a child playing with the lighter. At 8:37 a.m. Saturday, the Wellington Fire and EMS Department received a call that the Brian Love...
Wichita North High students vote on new mascot name
Students at Wichita North High School voted for a new mascot on Thursday, picking from four potential mascot names.
KWCH.com
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors, the college announced Friday. The majors are music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. The school said students currently enrolled in those programs will be assisted with finding a way...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
You may see more WPD officers at these intersections
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is putting an emphasis on some high-accident intersections across the city.
KWCH.com
Wichita’s Candy Cane Lane open to visitors Thanksgiving Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Neighbors in the NW Wichita neighborhood are already getting their Christmas lights prepped. The displays on Candy Cane Lane is a tradition which started almost 20 years ago. Doug Brown, who lives on Candy Cane Lane, said he and his family were inspired by a neighborhood...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Update: Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
KWCH.com
WPD: Six-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Reba McEntire Recognizes Local Teacher
Within her home community of El Dorado, the name Katie Banks-Todd is recognized by most. A 1997 product of El Dorado High School, she graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor’s degree of Vocal Music Performance, then moved to New York to pursue her dreams. She performed on Broadway and on the national tour with ‘Phantom of the Opera’. After her success in New York, she returned to El Dorado with new dreams; to start a family with her supportive husband Patrick, and to help young theatre students to pursue their own. She has been supporting EHS students for the past 11 years as the drama director and for the past 3 years as the director of the choir department.
adastraradio.com
Five thoughts on substate football
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It will be a busy Saturday next week for Ad Astra Radio. With area football teams winning five substate games on Friday, there will be plenty of action to listen to as you shop on Small Business Saturday. Andale will be going for its fourth straight...
Comments / 0