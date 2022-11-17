ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

jimmycsays.com

Meatheads and lap dogs in Kansas

The New York Times published an absolutely devastating story Sunday that exposed how Kansas elected officials, including Gov. Laura Kelly, completely prostrated themselves to the promoters of online sports betting earlier this year. The first three paragraphs of the story — which an investigative reporter and a financial reporter worked...
adastraradio.com

Minor Changes Made to Kansas High School Graduation Requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas students will need a few different classes to earn their high school diplomas in coming years. But a course on general life skills is not among them. The Kansas News Service reports that the Board of Education approved some minor changes to the list...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: Why some families are frustrated with the long Intellectual Developmental Disability Waiver waitlist

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On this week’s Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Kansas families who say they are frustrated with the long Intellectual Developmental Disability (I/DD) Waiver waitlist. While the average wait time about nine years, one family reports being on the list for over 15 years. The waiver allows families to provide […]
KSNT News

Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
Hutch Post

K-State mobile surgery unit helps Hutchinson cats

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Street Cat Society was able to hold another spay/neuter and vaccinate event Saturday. They said that nearly 300 cats have been fixed this year, including 50 this past Saturday. They partnered with the KSU College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Hutchinson Animal Shelter. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
KWCH.com

Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
lawrencekstimes.com

Q&A: Bert Nash is changing to a new model of care. Here’s what it means.

Mental health modernization and reform is underway in Kansas. After what critics characterize as decades of underfunding, the state is making a huge transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, model. Kansas’ inpatient, institutional-based mental health services were largely replaced with outpatient, community-based services in the 1990s....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

