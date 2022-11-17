Read full article on original website
jimmycsays.com
Meatheads and lap dogs in Kansas
The New York Times published an absolutely devastating story Sunday that exposed how Kansas elected officials, including Gov. Laura Kelly, completely prostrated themselves to the promoters of online sports betting earlier this year. The first three paragraphs of the story — which an investigative reporter and a financial reporter worked...
adastraradio.com
Minor Changes Made to Kansas High School Graduation Requirements
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas students will need a few different classes to earn their high school diplomas in coming years. But a course on general life skills is not among them. The Kansas News Service reports that the Board of Education approved some minor changes to the list...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Inside Kansas Politics: Why some families are frustrated with the long Intellectual Developmental Disability Waiver waitlist
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On this week’s Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Kansas families who say they are frustrated with the long Intellectual Developmental Disability (I/DD) Waiver waitlist. While the average wait time about nine years, one family reports being on the list for over 15 years. The waiver allows families to provide […]
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
K-State mobile surgery unit helps Hutchinson cats
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Street Cat Society was able to hold another spay/neuter and vaccinate event Saturday. They said that nearly 300 cats have been fixed this year, including 50 this past Saturday. They partnered with the KSU College of Veterinary Medicine, and the Hutchinson Animal Shelter. The...
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
‘I’ve never had that’: Health leads to breakout for this Wichita State basketball transfer
James Rojas looks like a completely new player for the Shockers after his injury-riddled career at Alabama.
Wichita Eagle
How will Kansas enforce marijuana ban as recreational sales begin in bordering Missouri?
As Missouri prepares to allow recreational marijuana sales, Kansas law enforcement agencies operating in the Kansas City area have no plans to change how they enforce their state’s total ban on the drug. “We are going to continue to enforce all state and local laws as they relate to...
‘I was smiling the whole time’: A familiar Shocker helped Wichita State win in return
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler suited up for WSU for the first time in nearly 20 months and played a role off the bench in the win.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Kris Kobach talks about his goals as the next Kansas attorney general
Kris Kobach sat down with KSN's Capitol Bureau to discuss his top priorities as the next Kansas attorney general.
Find Kansas high school football playoff brackets, state championship game schedule
Here’s a look at the brackets for high school football playoff state championship games set for next Saturday.
Wichita North High students vote on new mascot name
Students at Wichita North High School voted for a new mascot on Thursday, picking from four potential mascot names.
KWCH.com
Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Will conservatives control state school board?
Can the three newly elected Kansas State Board of Education members move the agenda to the far right? We’ll soon find out. While the much-hyped red wave didn’t materialize at the national level, Republicans took all five open seats in the Nov. 8 state board elections, gaining a seven to three advantage over Democrats.
The 5-minute recap to Wichita-area games in Kansas high school football state playoffs
Varsity Kansas has you covered with recaps of the winners across the state in Friday’s semifinal games.
lawrencekstimes.com
Q&A: Bert Nash is changing to a new model of care. Here’s what it means.
Mental health modernization and reform is underway in Kansas. After what critics characterize as decades of underfunding, the state is making a huge transition to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, or CCBHC, model. Kansas’ inpatient, institutional-based mental health services were largely replaced with outpatient, community-based services in the 1990s....
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
