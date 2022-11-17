Read full article on original website
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
Families line up as Storytime Village hands out tablets for kids
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close. Empowered Senior is offering up services to help senior residents and their families who have six weeks to make new arrangements. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST. Evening arriving earlier can have an impact on us...
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
Wichita churches work with Kansas Food Bank to distribute food for Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and local churches worked with the Kansas Food Bank on Saturday to distribute turkey and other thanksgiving food to people in need. Central Community Church in west Wichita hosted its annual turkey drive bright and early Saturday morning. Families had the chance to get a […]
6-year-old girl reunited with family after abduction in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 6-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was taken along with her fathers vehicle and driven into Oklahoma. Police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Monday that detectives interviewed the girl before the reunion. She was in her father's SUV in a liquor store parking lot near 21st and Amidon when 34-year-old Benjamin Brady allegedly stole it at around 6:49 p.m. The girl's father was in the store when she was taken.
Clothing giveaway assisting local families held Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Free clothes were available to local families in Wichita Saturday morning at a Community Blessed LLC donation giveaway. The clothing giveaway was held at the Violence Impact Center on East 21 street. The event was in collaboration with local organizations around the community, such as Community...
Wichita Wagonmasters’ “Holiday Smoke” To Be Held Nov. 22nd
The Wichita Wagonmasters will be holding the 2022 Holiday Smoke on Tuesday, November 22nd from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Wagonmaster Barn in Cowtown. The Wagonmasters along with other volunteers will be smoking the turkeys and preparing the meals for this annual event. This year the Wagonmasters will be providing 14-16 pound smoked turkeys with all the sides and fixings (donated by Cargill and Jimmie’s Diner).
Fire damages home in southeast Wichita
A home was significantly damaged by a fire Monday afternoon in southeast Wichita.
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sprawling KMH Senior Living campus is a long-time staple in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood. Now, its future is uncertain after it surprised many people by announcing Friday that its doors would close at the end of the year. It leaves the seniors living there and...
Winfield community mourns death of beloved husband, father and professor
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield community is mourning the death of a man said to have brought life to the stage and who is credited for showing how to make the most out of life. Roger Moon, a retired professor at Southwestern College, died earlier this week from brain...
Person in critical condition after being run over by a vehicle south of Wichita
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian just south of Wichita.
Homeless veterans village in south Wichita on hold
The pandemic has stalled plans to create a campus of cottages and services in south Wichita for homeless veterans. “We started off with a pretty ambitious plan,” said Seth Brees, board member of the nonprofit Passageways Ltd., Wichita. The vision garnered praise and pledges of donations and in-kind aid.
You may see more WPD officers at these intersections
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is putting an emphasis on some high-accident intersections across the city.
Fire at 1221 North A in Wellington this morning causes $20,000 damage to home
Sumner Newscow report — Five occupants received minor smoke inhalation from a structure fire at 1221 North A this morning. The cause of the fire was a child playing with the lighter. At 8:37 a.m. Saturday, the Wellington Fire and EMS Department received a call that the Brian Love...
