Haysville, KS

KWCH.com

Families line up as Storytime Village hands out tablets for kids

Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close. Empowered Senior is offering up services to help senior residents and their families who have six weeks to make new arrangements. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST. Evening arriving earlier can have an impact on us...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD: Six-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

6-year-old girl reunited with family after abduction in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 6-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was taken along with her fathers vehicle and driven into Oklahoma. Police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Monday that detectives interviewed the girl before the reunion. She was in her father's SUV in a liquor store parking lot near 21st and Amidon when 34-year-old Benjamin Brady allegedly stole it at around 6:49 p.m. The girl's father was in the store when she was taken.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Clothing giveaway assisting local families held Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Free clothes were available to local families in Wichita Saturday morning at a Community Blessed LLC donation giveaway. The clothing giveaway was held at the Violence Impact Center on East 21 street. The event was in collaboration with local organizations around the community, such as Community...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita Wagonmasters’ “Holiday Smoke” To Be Held Nov. 22nd

The Wichita Wagonmasters will be holding the 2022 Holiday Smoke on Tuesday, November 22nd from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Wagonmaster Barn in Cowtown. The Wagonmasters along with other volunteers will be smoking the turkeys and preparing the meals for this annual event. This year the Wagonmasters will be providing 14-16 pound smoked turkeys with all the sides and fixings (donated by Cargill and Jimmie’s Diner).
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Homeless veterans village in south Wichita on hold

The pandemic has stalled plans to create a campus of cottages and services in south Wichita for homeless veterans. “We started off with a pretty ambitious plan,” said Seth Brees, board member of the nonprofit Passageways Ltd., Wichita. The vision garnered praise and pledges of donations and in-kind aid.
WICHITA, KS

