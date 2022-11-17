TOPEKA, Kan. – The Little Rock swimming team wrapped up both the three-day Kansas Classic invitational and the fall semester of competition this afternoon, finishing with 13 lifetime best times and 64 season best times, accounting for 83% of all swims throughout the meet. A handful of Trojans also added their name to or moved up within the Little Rock top times list, setting up the team for a strong second half of the year.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO