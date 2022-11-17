Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Closes Kansas Classic with Multiple Season Bests, Program Top Times
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Little Rock swimming team wrapped up both the three-day Kansas Classic invitational and the fall semester of competition this afternoon, finishing with 13 lifetime best times and 64 season best times, accounting for 83% of all swims throughout the meet. A handful of Trojans also added their name to or moved up within the Little Rock top times list, setting up the team for a strong second half of the year.
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Hosts Razorbacks Sunday in State’s Premier Women’s Non-Conference Matchup
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state's premier women's non-conference matchup of the year takes place on Joe Foley Court at the Jack Stephens Center Sunday when Little Rock hosts the Razorbacks in a 1 p.m. tip-off. Sunday's contest marks the most anticipated non-conference women's game to take place in...
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Posts Furious Rally to Defeat Jackson State, 94-91
LITTLE ROCK – After falling behind by 18 in the opening half, Little Rock mounted a furious comeback to take a double digit second half lead, then held off Jackson State down the stretch for a 94-91 victory at the Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock improves to 2-3 on the year, including a 2-0 mark at home this season.
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Return Home To Face Tigers Sunday Evening
GAME 5 - JACKSON STATE. Date/Time Sunday, Nov. 20 - 6:30 p.m. Location Little Rock, Ark. Little Rock (1-3, 0-0 OVC) Jackson State (0-2, 0-0 SWAC) LITTLE ROCK - Little Rock plays its lone home game in a span of six of seven games on the road, hosting Jackson State at the Jack Stephens Center on Sunday, November 20, tipping at 6:30 p.m. The game against the Tigers will stream live on ESPN+ with Dorian Craft and Patrick Newton on the call. Trojan Hall of Famer Ray Tucker will call the action on 106.7 FM the Buz2, getting underway at 6:15 p.m.
Comments / 0