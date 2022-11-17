Read full article on original website
Missing puppy!
Missing puppy!
Some girls picked up our Corgi/Terrier cross puppy across from the Hay Camp sawmill on Highway 184 between Mancos and Dolores and took her to Telluride on 11/15/2022. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call Cindy 970-759-4575.
Deeds
Deeds
Property: 140 Lost Creek Lane No. E, Mountain Village. Property: Benchmark Drive (vacant), Mountain Village. Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 443, Mountain Village. Property: 280 South Mahoney Drive No. 6Q, Telluride. Price: $1.65 million. NOV. 14. Seller: Amy and Martin Grambow. Buyer: Platter River Plumbing & Heating Inc. Property:...
Budget season
Budget season
Telluride Town Council passed its 2023 budget Tuesday. The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) examined a draft of its new budget in preparation for passage at its Dec. 7 meeting. The two entities, comprised of elected officials and staff, have been hearing requests for more personnel, and funding for numerous municipal projects, infrastructure needs and increased demand for services in the months and weeks leading up to last week’s exhaustive, nearing-the-finish-line reviews. The pair of budgets serve as each government’s road map for the coming year, documents that support the various goals set forth by need and, to a degree, philosophy.
COP SHOP
COP SHOP
UNATTENDED DEATH: A man died in his sleep. No foul play suspected. NOT LIKE ON ‘FRIENDS’: A roommate dispute was resolved with the removal of a female’s belongings and herself. SURVEYING THE SURVEYORS: A security camera at a Hillside residence captured people trespassing. As it turns out,...
