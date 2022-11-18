ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter holds adoption event on Friday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) wants to help find some furry friends a forever home. The WCRAS is hosting a "Name Your Price" adoption event on Friday. The shelter will let people name their price for adopting all medium-to-large adult dogs and cats. However, puppies, small dogs, and kittens will be adoptable for $75.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan draft released

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin city leaders are looking at making some changes around Zilker Park. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department recently released its Zilker Park Vision Plan draft. The plan includes adding more parking garages, pedestrian bridges, and also some changes to Barton Springs Road. The plan...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

City of Georgetown Thanksgiving Facility Closures, Events

City of Georgetown offices and facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. There is no solid waste and recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day (details below). City offices closed for Thanksgiving. The City offices and facilities closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

How Downtown Austin grew out of the dust

AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to imagine a time when choking dust swirled through the streets of Downtown Austin, but that was the case in the city’s central business district during Austin’s first 50 years. Congress Avenue wasn’t paved until 1905. Pictures from the Austin History Center...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations

Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Austin-Round Rock area resident wins $2 million off Powerball ticket

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B. The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd. for the Nov. 12 drawing. The ticket matched all five of the white ball...
MANOR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy