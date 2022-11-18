Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
KVUE
Thanksgiving travel with SkySquad to assist those in need of a hand
Travel through the Austin airport is supposed to see record highs the day before Thanksgiving. SkySquad has been made to help those in need of an extra pair of hands.
Williamson County animal shelter offering ‘name your price’ adoptions amid critical capacity
The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday, offering "name your price" adoptions for all medium and large-sized dogs and adult cats until Dec. 4.
KVUE
One deadly intersection in Caldwell County has viewers asking for change
Caldwell County Constable of Precinct Two Tom Will has been called out to the intersection of FM 713 and 86 in McMahan too many times. He's calling for change.
KXAN
It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas
Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter holds adoption event on Friday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) wants to help find some furry friends a forever home. The WCRAS is hosting a "Name Your Price" adoption event on Friday. The shelter will let people name their price for adopting all medium-to-large adult dogs and cats. However, puppies, small dogs, and kittens will be adoptable for $75.
KVUE
Marble Falls ISD reviewing video footage as basketball team responds to racist situation
A racist incident was caught on video at a girl's high school basketball game. A San Antonio- area high school senior is speaking out about the noises made at her.
KVUE
How to support someone with an eating disorder during the holidays from a dietitian
AUSTIN, Texas — The holidays are often referred to as the most wonderful time of the year, but for those that struggle with an eating disorder, it's often the worst time of year. Adrien Paczosa, RD, LD, CEDRD-S, is the chief clinical officer at Nourish in Austin. Nourish is...
Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan draft released
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin city leaders are looking at making some changes around Zilker Park. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department recently released its Zilker Park Vision Plan draft. The plan includes adding more parking garages, pedestrian bridges, and also some changes to Barton Springs Road. The plan...
hellogeorgetown.com
City of Georgetown Thanksgiving Facility Closures, Events
City of Georgetown offices and facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. There is no solid waste and recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day (details below). City offices closed for Thanksgiving. The City offices and facilities closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the...
How Downtown Austin grew out of the dust
AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to imagine a time when choking dust swirled through the streets of Downtown Austin, but that was the case in the city’s central business district during Austin’s first 50 years. Congress Avenue wasn’t paved until 1905. Pictures from the Austin History Center...
Austin nonprofit ECHO receives $2.5 million grant to end homelessness from Bezos fund
AUSTIN, Texas — The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to assist in ending homelessness around Austin and Travis County. ECHO was selected as one of the 40 nonprofits by the Day 1 Families Fund, created in 2018...
Williamson County Commissioners Court approves land right-of-way purchase
Williamson County is expected to finish a new roadway between CR 404 and FM 973 by fall 2023. (Courtesy Williamson County) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of 52.6 acres of right-of-way from Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC, for more than $1.3 million Nov. 22. The land—along CR 401...
LIST: Free food, food pantries open for Thanksgiving in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — For those in need of a meal on Thanksgiving because they cannot afford it or need additional help, here's a list of where you can be fed this holiday season all around Central Texas. Austin's Operation Turkey has a myriad of events all week long for...
Eater
Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations
Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
Operation Turkey prepares thousands of Thanksgiving meals for Central Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — Operation Turkey feeds and clothes people experiencing homelessness and those experiencing financial hardship in Austin and over 20 other cities nationwide on Thanksgiving Day. It started in Austin almost 20 years ago and has expanded to seven states and 29 cities. This year, the goal is...
everythinglubbock.com
Austin-Round Rock area resident wins $2 million off Powerball ticket
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B. The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd. for the Nov. 12 drawing. The ticket matched all five of the white ball...
Amberwood Retail Center rises across from Dry River District in Kyle
The Amberwood Retail Center in Kyle is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction on the Amberwood Retail Center is underway at 18915 S. I-35, Kyle. Hometown America Incorporated began construction this summer and is expected to complete the project next summer, adding around 16,000 square feet for commercial and retail space.
Leander Foundation unveils plaque for oldest identified tree in Leander; more in pipeline
A Texas live oak tree located north of Lakewood Park was identified as the oldest tree in Leander at roughly 300 years old. (Courtesy Leander Foundation) Leander Foundation unveiled the first of 10 plaques in commemoration of the oldest trees in the city Nov. 15. “It’s a sense of conservation...
You don't need to burn your Thanksgiving meal for the Austin Turkey Trot
AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving in Austin means one thing: the annual Turkey Trot. Frequently, people will view food-focused holidays as a means to restrict their food intake or to become worried about "burning off" their calories to make up for the excess food. This mindset is applied to traditions...
Austin Community College South campus shelter in place lifted
A shelter in place order has been lifted at Austin Community College's South campus.
