Monroe, CT

themonroesun.com

VIDEO: Ellie Mendez elected Kid Governor, the crowd goes wild

MONROE, CT — This short video captures Monroe Elementary School students’ reaction when one of their own, fifth-grader Ellie Mendez, was announced as Connecticut’s next Kid Governor during an assembly in the gym Tuesday morning. Below it, other videos from the Connecticut Democracy Center, the nonprofit that...
themonroesun.com

Connecticut elects its first Kid Governor from Monroe

MONROE, CT — Elisavet “Ellie” Mendez, 10, a Monroe Elementary School fifth grader, was endorsed by her classmates as their candidate to run in a statewide race for Kid Governor. The field was narrowed from 41 fifth graders across Connecticut to seven finalists, including Ellie. Early Tuesday...
themonroesun.com

Monroe Police Reports: Thief cashes $49,000 check

MONROE, CT — A 71-year-old Monroe man told police a $49,306 business check he wrote out to a towing company on Oct. 7 never made it to the vendor, and was instead endorsed to another company and fraudulently cashed, according to a complaint filed Friday. The towing company contacted...
