pryorinfopub.com
Update: City Council recount puts candidates even closer; hearing on alleged voting irregularities continues next week
Update (8:25 a.m. Friday): Incumbent District 5 City Councilor Mykey Arthrell picked up three votes in Thursday’s manual recount of the Nov. 8 election results, the Tulsa County Election Board announced Friday. The unofficial vote count now stands at 5,069 votes for challenger Grant Miller and 5,045 for Arthrell,...
Recount Underway In Tulsa City Council District 5 Election
A Tulsa City Council election, decided by a 27 vote margin, could be upended by a court challenge, and recount, or a judge could let the results stand. In City Council District 5, with more than 10,000 ballots cast, Grant Miller won over incumbent Mykey Arthrell. The results were certified...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
KOKI FOX 23
Catoosa woman sentenced for fraudulently applying for $1M in loans
TULSA, Okla. — A Catoosa woman who defrauded banks and credit unions through a complex scheme involving falsified loan applications and lien releases was sentenced Friday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced 60-year-old Pamela Kathryn Conley to more than...
Judge Increases Bond For Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder
The man who police say is a "person of interest" in the murders of four Okmulgee men is now being held on a $10-million bond. Joe Kennedy is currently being held in the Okmulgee County Jail. After being brought back to Oklahoma from Florida to face charges of violating his...
KOKI FOX 23
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
moreclaremore.com
Ronald Johnson – A True Pioneer
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. As published in the Claremore Daily Progress on November 19, 2011 by Larry Larkin, Progress Correspondent. A true pioneer was laid to rest this past week. Claremore’s own Ronnie L. Johnson, the first Oklahoma Highway Patrol black trooper died November 13. He was 79. “Lieutenant Johnson was a trailblazer who led the way for countless other African American troopers to serve with distinction,” Governor Mary Fallin said in a news release, “The law enforcement community and the entire state of Oklahoma owe him a debt of gratitude for his service, his commitment to law enforcement, and the courage he displayed by being the first of a long and still growing list of African-American state troopers.”
KOKI FOX 23
Search carried out for two who disappeared in Turley one year ago
TULSA, Okla. — A search was carried out Saturday by the family of three people who disappeared last year in Tulsa County. Jack Grimes, Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda “Cookie” Parton, went missing in late Oct. of 2021. The remains for Grimes were discovered, but Selby and Parton have never been found.
Sapulpa police: Suspect in custody after homicide near Teel and Hickory
Police say they received a call for a possible stabbing around 10:10 a.m. at a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street.
KTUL
Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Cousin With Water Meter Key
A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Homeless Man Faces Charges in Two Cases
A homeless man living on the streets of Bartlesville was arraigned today in Washington County Court on two different cases. Kenneth Wayne Hamilton, age 52, was first seen on the warrant served to him after he violated a court order of no contact with a victim of a crime he committed earlier this year. His bond for the case was set at $1000.
5 arrested for alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Tulsa
Authorities say five men are in custody following a set-up for an armed robbery.
KOKI FOX 23
Bixby man gets five years in prison for trying to steal secrets from Oil and Gas Company
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Bixby man was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for a conspiracy to steal trade Secrets from an Oklahoma City Oil and Gas Company this week. Joshua Decker, 37, of Bixby, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Haskell Woman Sentenced To 3 Years For Involuntary Manslaughter, Driving On Meth
A Haskell woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing another woman in a crash. In December 2020, Courtney Lawson hit and killed Chelsea Pugh in Bixby and injured three other people. Prosecutors say Lawson was driving more than 100 miles per hour when she hit Pugh's car head-on. Lawson admitted that she had a detectable amount of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
publicradiotulsa.org
Art work displayed outside Tulsa firehouse
Public art for the new Fire Station 33, 4109 S. 134th East Ave., has been installed. This commissioned work, titled “Protect,” is available for the public to enjoy. The 6-foot-tall, stainless steel sculpture is near the flagpole and public parking lot on the west side of Station 33. The Arts Commission of the City of Tulsa chose the design team of Joe Norman and the National Sculptors’ Guild for this $48,000 project. According to the National Sculptors’ Guild, this sculpture, fabricated at Joe Norman’s studio in Loveland, Colo., is intended to “activate the site and signify the exemplary service of firefighters in a single, free-standing sculpture.”
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
publicradiotulsa.org
Highway headaches north of Owasso
The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
