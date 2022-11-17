ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

New York physicians push for aid-in-dying law

New York physicians are advocating for a law that would allow terminally ill patients to request medication that will result in their death, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reported Nov. 20. The proposal would allow only terminally ill adults who have a prognosis of less than six months left to...
NEW YORK STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Patient advocacy leads North Carolina hospital to post charity care application online

Ashville, N.C.-based Mission Healthcare, a subsidiary of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has made its charity care financial assistance application available online following a public advocacy campaign, Asheville Citizen Times reported Nov. 21. Portland, Ore.-based patient advocacy group Dollar For along with Mountain Maladies, a 13,500-member Facebook group where patients discuss...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy