beckershospitalreview.com
New York physicians push for aid-in-dying law
New York physicians are advocating for a law that would allow terminally ill patients to request medication that will result in their death, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reported Nov. 20. The proposal would allow only terminally ill adults who have a prognosis of less than six months left to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient advocacy leads North Carolina hospital to post charity care application online
Ashville, N.C.-based Mission Healthcare, a subsidiary of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has made its charity care financial assistance application available online following a public advocacy campaign, Asheville Citizen Times reported Nov. 21. Portland, Ore.-based patient advocacy group Dollar For along with Mountain Maladies, a 13,500-member Facebook group where patients discuss...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania merger would form 5-hospital system with $1B in annual revenue
Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health and Butler (Pa.) Health System have signed a definitive agreement to merge into a five-hospital system that is projected to generate more than $1 billion a year in revenue, triblive.com reported Nov. 21. The news moves the transaction — which was initially announced June 1 —...
