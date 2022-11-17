ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Crestwood plans shared transportation management deal with Hazleton Area

By Mark Guydish
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WRIGHT TWP. — At Thursday’s regular monthly meeting the Crestwood School Board accepted the resignation of David Simonovich as director of transportation and central registration, effective Dec. 16, and Superintendent Natasha Milazzo said there is no plan to fill the post.

Instead, Milazzo said, the district has submitted a plan for a shared transportation agreement with Hazleton Area School District, which is pending review of solicitors from both districts. She stressed the agreement would not mingle students between the districts, just share management duties, but added she could not give details until they were worked out by both sides.

The move would appear to deepen ties between the two districts that have been made in recent months. When Milazzo was promoted from business manager to acting superintendent, the district retained former Crestwood Superintendent Robert Mehalick as a consultant to the post at $1,000 a month. Mehalick left Crestwood for an administrative post in Hazleton Area. The board also hired Governmental Consulting Strategies to help with business office work through February, 2023. That company was formed by former Hazleton Area Business Manager Anthony Ryba, and had been used by Crestwood previously.

On Thursday the board also approved an agreement with School Business Consultant, a service run by Joseph Caputo, to help comply with the state requirement of an annual financial audit. The deal, pending solicitor review, is at a cost of $125 per hour, not to exceed $6,250, or 50 hours.

The board also:

• Approved an agreement with SMG, doing business as ASM Global, for the 2023 graduation ceremony to be held at the Mohegan sun Arena. Asked about the cost, Milazzo said it has not been finalized but that it was about $15,000 for the 2022 commencement.

• Appointed Thomas Biscotti as district dentist at $1 per exam.

• Accepted the retirements of part-time custodian Karen Jurista and full-time custodian Richard Glaser.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton School District to receive $10 million grant for West Scranton Intermediate School

As the Scranton School District begins a major renovation to West Scranton Intermediate School, the state will provide a $10 million boost. The project will receive the funds from the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, state leaders announced late Friday. The total cost for the project, which includes creating classrooms with walls, is about $42 million.
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Rotary lighting project complete

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If you drive down Main Street in Plymouth in the coming weeks, you will notice things have gotten, just, a bit brighter. The Plymouth Rotary Club is proud to announce the completion of its three-year project to renovate and update the...
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Enthusiasm for a new endeavor

Thank you for welcoming The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education to Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the next several months, the residents of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding Wyoming Valley communities are going to notice considerable exciting activity at 169 North Pennsylvania...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wkok.com

$2 Million Grant Given to DRIVE for Sunbury Hospital Revitalization

SUNBURY – More resources are being put into revitalizing the former Sunbury Community Hospital. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced Friday a $2 million grant was awarded to DRIVE, the valley’s economic development entity. The funds will go toward DRIVE’s revitalization of the former hospital, which was donated to DRIVE by UPMC last May.
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire heavily damages home in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in west Scranton Sunday morning. The flames broke out at the home along Washburn Street around 12:30 a.m. One person was treated for breathing in too much smoke. No word yet on a cause for that early morning fire in Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson talks resignation

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday is the last day on the job for Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson. He announced his resignation several weeks ago citing family health issues. Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with Robertson about his short tenure as county manager. Robertson also opens up about what he says are ongoing issues facing […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Early morning stabbing in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are investigating an early morning stabbing. It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of South Main Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital, their condition is not known. Police in Scranton have not said if anyone is in custody...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

CEO feeds thousands again this Thanksgiving

Agency says than 20,000 people provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) announced today that more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming counties were provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals, as a result of its annual Thanksgiving Project food drive. The CEO Thanksgiving Project is the largest holiday food provider for northeastern Pennsylvania.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Snow squall warning issued for several area counties

Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Gilson Snow preparing for the busy season

NEW BERLIN, Pa. — Now that the weather is getting colder, skiing and snowboarding are on people's minds, especially the team at Gilson Snow. "Pennsylvania is the sixth-highest density state in the country for snowboarders and skiers. There is just an extraordinary community of snowboarders and skiers in Pennsylvania, some amazing destinations here," Nick Gilson said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury

A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
SUNBURY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy