Crestwood plans shared transportation management deal with Hazleton Area

WRIGHT TWP. — At Thursday’s regular monthly meeting the Crestwood School Board accepted the resignation of David Simonovich as director of transportation and central registration, effective Dec. 16, and Superintendent Natasha Milazzo said there is no plan to fill the post.

Instead, Milazzo said, the district has submitted a plan for a shared transportation agreement with Hazleton Area School District, which is pending review of solicitors from both districts. She stressed the agreement would not mingle students between the districts, just share management duties, but added she could not give details until they were worked out by both sides.

The move would appear to deepen ties between the two districts that have been made in recent months. When Milazzo was promoted from business manager to acting superintendent, the district retained former Crestwood Superintendent Robert Mehalick as a consultant to the post at $1,000 a month. Mehalick left Crestwood for an administrative post in Hazleton Area. The board also hired Governmental Consulting Strategies to help with business office work through February, 2023. That company was formed by former Hazleton Area Business Manager Anthony Ryba, and had been used by Crestwood previously.

On Thursday the board also approved an agreement with School Business Consultant, a service run by Joseph Caputo, to help comply with the state requirement of an annual financial audit. The deal, pending solicitor review, is at a cost of $125 per hour, not to exceed $6,250, or 50 hours.

The board also:

• Approved an agreement with SMG, doing business as ASM Global, for the 2023 graduation ceremony to be held at the Mohegan sun Arena. Asked about the cost, Milazzo said it has not been finalized but that it was about $15,000 for the 2022 commencement.

• Appointed Thomas Biscotti as district dentist at $1 per exam.

• Accepted the retirements of part-time custodian Karen Jurista and full-time custodian Richard Glaser.