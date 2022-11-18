BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal, second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 Wednesday night, snapping the Blues’ seven-game winning streak. Buffalo followed a 7-2 victory at Montreal on Tuesday to win two straight after ending an...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 29 MINUTES AGO