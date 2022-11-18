Thursday’s Scores

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Freddy Hicks scored 21 points, Lue Williams added 14 and Tarleton beat Boston College 79-54 Sunday night in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam for the program’s first win over a Power 5 opponent. Tarleton, which transitioned from Division II to Division I prior to the 2020-21 season, plays Drake in Monday’s championship game. Hicks made 6 of 10 from the field and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line and Williams hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Shakur Daniel scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Tarleton (3-1). CJ Penha Jr. hit a jumper that gave Boston College (3-2) a 5-2 lead with 17:36 left in the the first half but the Eagles went scoreless for the next 6-plus minutes as Tarleton scored 12 consecutive points to take the lead for good.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO