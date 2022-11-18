ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA State Championship=

Division 4=

Columbus 23, Catholic Memorial 21

Division 5=

Aquinas 22, Mayville 14

Division 6=

Stratford 32, Mondovi 14

Division 7=

Regis 41, Shiocton 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
thescorewi.com

Kimberly football wins WIAA D1 state championship

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Kimberly football claimed the WIAA Division 1 state championship 34-30 Friday night in an epic back and forth tussle against Mukwonago. The game featured 2 ties early and 5 lead changes in the final 16 minutes. Papermakers RB Blake Barry scored 4 touchdowns in the triumph, including the game winner with 26 seconds left.
KIMBERLY, WI
The Associated Press

Hicks scores 21, Tarleton beats Boston College 70-54

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Freddy Hicks scored 21 points, Lue Williams added 14 and Tarleton beat Boston College 79-54 Sunday night in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam for the program’s first win over a Power 5 opponent. Tarleton, which transitioned from Division II to Division I prior to the 2020-21 season, plays Drake in Monday’s championship game. Hicks made 6 of 10 from the field and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line and Williams hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Shakur Daniel scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Tarleton (3-1). CJ Penha Jr. hit a jumper that gave Boston College (3-2) a 5-2 lead with 17:36 left in the the first half but the Eagles went scoreless for the next 6-plus minutes as Tarleton scored 12 consecutive points to take the lead for good.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
The Post-Crescent

Here are Friday's high school sports results

SCHOFIELD - The Ghosts showed a high-powered offense in their season-opener, scoring 56 points in the first half of their win over the Evergreens. Alana Zarneke led Kaukauna with 25 points. Alexa Kinas scored 20, while Avarie Boucher and Savanna Robinson added 16 and 15, respectively. Braelyn Beiler led D.C....
KAUKAUNA, WI
The Associated Press

Mount St. Mary's wins 73-68 against Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 18 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Cal Poly 73-68 Sunday night. Benjamin also contributed six assists for the Mountaineers (2-3). Dakota Leffew scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Malik Jefferson shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds. Chance Hunter led the Mustangs (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Trevon Taylor added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Cal Poly. Alimamy Koroma also had 10 points. Up next for Mount St. Mary’s is a matchup Tuesday with Pacific (CA) on the road. Cal Poly hosts Idaho on Wednesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Lake Mills Leader

Girls basketball: Lake Mills improves to 2-0 with rout of Mosinee

MOSINEE -- Lake Mills' girls basketball team pushed its record to 2-0 with a 61-42 nonconference road victory over Mosinee on Friday, Nov. 18. The L-Cats trekked 150 miles to face the Indians (0-2), who won 25 games last year but graduated all their leading scorers. Lake Mills, which won 20 games last year, is picking up right where it left off with its entire roster intact. Bella Pitta led...
LAKE MILLS, WI
The Associated Press

Utah Valley defeats Green Bay 79-56

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Justin Harmon’s 18 points helped Utah Valley defeat Green Bay 79-56 Sunday in a consolation game at the Jamaica Classic. Harmon added three steals for the Wolverines (3-3). Trey Woodbury scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 (4 for 5 from distance), and added seven rebounds. Tahj Small shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Phoenix (0-5) were led by Clarence Cummings III, who posted 16 points. Cade Meyer added nine points for Green Bay. In addition, Zae Blake had eight points and three steals. Both teams play again on Saturday. Utah Valley visits Boise State and Green Bay hosts UIC.
OREM, UT
big10central.com

Todd's Takes on Badgers hockey for Sunday, Nov. 20

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down the Badgers' 4-1 victory against No. 1 Minnesota on Sunday at LaBahn Arena. 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin women's hockey's win against No. 1 Minnesota. The Badgers overpowered the Gophers in the final period to extend a...
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy