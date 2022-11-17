Read full article on original website
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosts ceremony for the Tiny Home send-off
YAKIMA, Wash.- Twelve youth at OIC of Washington have spent the summer and fall months in experimental learning programs. OIC calls them OIC Futures. The program is meant to re-engage and job train with partners at West Valley School District's Open Doors program. 12 students built two tiny homes for a program based out of Seattle.
WA Snowpack Off To A Healthy Start
The snowpack in Washington state is off to a healthy start thanks to wet and cool conditions from the third week of October through the first week of November. As of November 19, snowpack is at 124% to 196% above the 1991-2020 median. The numbers are measured by the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s SNOTEL Sites.
National Guard activated amid deadly western New York snow storm that has dropped more than 6 feet of snow in region
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the activation of the National Guard Saturday to help with clean up in the historic and deadly snow storm that battered parts of western New York. About 70 National Guard members were deployed to the badly-impacted southtowns, or the southern portion of Erie County,...
Sunday Nov. 20th Weather Forecast
Slightly warmer tonight by a degree or two but very cold with temps dropping to the low 20s/upper teens. Patchy freezing fog throughout the region could cause some slick roads and frost developing. Low and mid-level clouds throughout the region will thin out overnight but return tomorrow morning with the...
Website and tools to help you shop small this Saturday
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Small business Saturday is this weekend and there are some tools to help local shoppers find participating businesses and deals. Visit ShopSmall.com before heading out this Saturday to learn more about small businesses in the area and to sign up for free promotional materials. Check out an interactive...
Junior Americans win the Nuclear Meltdown
The Tri-Cities Junior Americans 18u team squared off against the Sno-King Junior Thunderbirds in the finals of the Nuclear Meltdown tournament at the Hapo Center on Sunday afternoon. It did not take long for the Ams to make their presence felt at home. Cooper Leonard put the puck in the...
