Washington State

WA Snowpack Off To A Healthy Start

The snowpack in Washington state is off to a healthy start thanks to wet and cool conditions from the third week of October through the first week of November. As of November 19, snowpack is at 124% to 196% above the 1991-2020 median. The numbers are measured by the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s SNOTEL Sites.
Sunday Nov. 20th Weather Forecast

Slightly warmer tonight by a degree or two but very cold with temps dropping to the low 20s/upper teens. Patchy freezing fog throughout the region could cause some slick roads and frost developing. Low and mid-level clouds throughout the region will thin out overnight but return tomorrow morning with the...
Website and tools to help you shop small this Saturday

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Small business Saturday is this weekend and there are some tools to help local shoppers find participating businesses and deals. Visit ShopSmall.com before heading out this Saturday to learn more about small businesses in the area and to sign up for free promotional materials. Check out an interactive...
Junior Americans win the Nuclear Meltdown

The Tri-Cities Junior Americans 18u team squared off against the Sno-King Junior Thunderbirds in the finals of the Nuclear Meltdown tournament at the Hapo Center on Sunday afternoon. It did not take long for the Ams to make their presence felt at home. Cooper Leonard put the puck in the...
