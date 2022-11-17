ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

One Iowa pleads for help to end "ignorance, misplaced anger, and fear" of LGBTQ+ community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After another mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Local advocacy groups are asking Iowans for help in ending the hate. As of last report, a motive for the shooting was not made public, but investigators say they are looking into the massacre as a possible hate crime. If you would like to donate to a fund to help the victims and their families, click here.
Parents weigh in on new Iowa House Education Reform Committee

DES MOINES, Iowa — When Iowa lawmakers head back to the statehouse in January, they're expected to take up several education bills that never made it to the floor last session. Iowa House leaders plan to strengthen their focus on education with a new Education Reform committee in addition...
Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit

When Kate Starbird got word that Missouri’s attorney general wanted her to turn over three years of her emails, she didn’t know what to think.  A Seattle-based professor at the University of Washington, Starbird co-founded the UW Center for an Informed Public, which researches misinformation online. Why would an elected official 2,000 miles away be […] The post Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
STI cases are up in Iowa — here's how local health experts are combatting the rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — Physicians are seeing a steady rise in sexually transmitted infections (STI) nationwide, with some states experiencing these issues more than others. Dr. Megan Srinivas is an infectious disease physician as well as an elected representative for the Iowa House. She has worked in-depth on studies on STIs and has seen a steady increase in cases here in Iowa after the pandemic.
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant

GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids

(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
