cbs2iowa.com
One Iowa pleads for help to end "ignorance, misplaced anger, and fear" of LGBTQ+ community
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After another mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Local advocacy groups are asking Iowans for help in ending the hate. As of last report, a motive for the shooting was not made public, but investigators say they are looking into the massacre as a possible hate crime. If you would like to donate to a fund to help the victims and their families, click here.
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
Missouri medical marijuana card offers legal protection to cannabis users
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
KCCI.com
Parents weigh in on new Iowa House Education Reform Committee
DES MOINES, Iowa — When Iowa lawmakers head back to the statehouse in January, they're expected to take up several education bills that never made it to the floor last session. Iowa House leaders plan to strengthen their focus on education with a new Education Reform committee in addition...
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records
The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records.
Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit
When Kate Starbird got word that Missouri’s attorney general wanted her to turn over three years of her emails, she didn’t know what to think. A Seattle-based professor at the University of Washington, Starbird co-founded the UW Center for an Informed Public, which researches misinformation online. Why would an elected official 2,000 miles away be […] The post Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
STI cases are up in Iowa — here's how local health experts are combatting the rise
DES MOINES, Iowa — Physicians are seeing a steady rise in sexually transmitted infections (STI) nationwide, with some states experiencing these issues more than others. Dr. Megan Srinivas is an infectious disease physician as well as an elected representative for the Iowa House. She has worked in-depth on studies on STIs and has seen a steady increase in cases here in Iowa after the pandemic.
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant
GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
kttn.com
Missouri woman pleads guilty to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 CARES Act loan, faces up to 20 years in prison
A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a program that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Nicole R. Cortez, 41, of Kansas City, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty...
Scott County recount now has Cooper ahead of Stoltenberg in race for Iowa House District 81
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On election night, it appeared that Republican Luana Stoltenberg had won the race by just 36 votes against Democrat Craig Cooper in the race for Iowa House District 81. The Iowa Secretary of State's website reports, as of Friday afternoon, that Cooper is leading by just...
KYTV
Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
Missouri Only State to Have an Earthquake Shake 1,000,000 Miles
One of the craziest statistics you'll ever hear about Missouri is this one. Of all the earthquakes that have happened in America in recorded history, only Missouri can say it experienced one that shook one million square miles. I found this curious Missouri earthquake fact hiding in the details of...
mymoinfo.com
New Law Causes 300 Books To Be Banned So Far At Missouri Schools
(Jefferson City) Since a new law took effect in Missouri, nearly 300 books have been banned in Missouri schools. Anthony Morabith has the story.
Iowa Utilities Board denies request for environmental study on Navigator pipeline
On Friday, the Iowa Utilities Board issued an order denying a request for an environmental impact study regarding one of the proposed CO2 pipelines to go through the state.
Fired while out on disability, workers have little recourse under Missouri law
After recent FOX Files investigations, many viewers have been asking about state employees fired while out on disability.
kmaland.com
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
