Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney’s Chris Loofe listed as finalist for NSAA executive director position
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney Public Schools administrator is among those being considered by the Nebraska School Activities Association to become its next executive director. The NSAA announced four finalists for the position on Wednesday. They are Mark Armstrong, Athletics and Activities Director at Lincoln Southwest High School; Jon Cerny, Superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie Public School; John Krogstrand, Director of Athletics for Omaha Public Schools; and Dr. Chris Loofe, Associate Superintendent for Kearney Public Schools.
News Channel Nebraska
Bennington defends Class B State title by downing Omaha Gross
LINCOLN - Bennington has claimed its second state championship in as many years. In a battle of the unbeaten, the top-seeded Badgers defeated second-seeded Omaha Gross 38-14 to claim the Class B State Title on Tuesday night. Bennington held the Cougars to their lowest point total all season. "We've asked...
News Channel Nebraska
NDE releases information about post-COVID school testing
LINCOLN — Nebraska government officials were given a clearer picture of the state’s post-COVID educational standing. According to testing results released Wednesday, student performance statewide was a mixed bag, compared to a nationwide dip in standardized tests. The Nebraska Department of Education said language arts tests fell from...
News Channel Nebraska
Virginia M. Anglemeyer
Virginia M. Anglemeyer, 80 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital Wednesday morning, November 21, 2022. She was born on November 1, 1942 in York, NE to Uhl and Zelma (Scamehorn) Gaast. Virginia and Henry Anglemeyer were married on January 29, 1973 in Nebraska City, NE. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church in Beatrice.
News Channel Nebraska
Former UNK football player accused of on-campus robbery
KEARNEY, NE — A former UNK football player is wanted by authorities for an alleged on-campus robbery. Court documents say two robbery charges were filed against 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor of Omaha last week. The charges are related to an incident from October 29. A man and woman say they were walking on campus just after midnight on the morning of the 29th. They say Okafor pushed between them, grabbed the woman’s wallet and water bottle before taking glasses off of the man’s face. Police say other people in the area started to approach, so Okafor dropped the items and ran away.
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Iowa receives over 3 years in prison for robberies
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa man man will serve over three years in prison for a robbery charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Mario Quiroga, of Carter Lake, Iowa, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday. He was charged for one count of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery. Quiroga received 41 months in federal prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after the initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Quiroga was also ordered to pay $466.00 in restitution.
News Channel Nebraska
Knights dominate in shutout style to win it all
LINCOLN - The Norfolk Catholic Knights added an 11th trophy to the case Tuesday with a 23-0 blanking of Cedar Catholic in the Class C-2 championship. Things started with a bang for the Knights, as Shaun Clinch forced a fumble on the opening kickoff, and Norfolk Catholic pounced on the pumpkin at the Trojan 14. Cedar's defense held, forcing a Max Hammond 29-yard field goal.
News Channel Nebraska
Over the moon: An old-timey small town bakery is putting Cortland on the map
CORTLAND – It’s five days before the big day. The Model A dashes down West Fourth Street. Its driver eases up in front of a brick storefront and strolls inside, jaunty as you please, dressed in his Sunday best. The black-and-white scene turns technicolor, like a Gage County...
News Channel Nebraska
Jacqueline J. Tennant
Jacqueline J. Tennant, age 86, formerly of Wymore, passed away on November 22, 2022 at the Homestead of Overland Park in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born in Odell on October 17, 1936 to Luther Dean and Irene (Long) Cullison. She was a graduate of Barneston High School. She and her best friend Rosie Christlieb owned and operated The Pour House ceramic shop for over 20 years. She then worked as a bookkeeper at the Blue Springs Co-op. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary in Wymore. She enjoyed camping, taking pictures, scrapbooking, and was an avid Husker fan. Above all, Jacqueline loved her family and attended all the activities of her children and grandchildren.
News Channel Nebraska
Dennis Jay Knapp, Sr.
Dennis Jay Knapp, Sr, (pronounced Nap) age 79 of Nebraska City died November 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Dennis was born September 25, 1943 in Winnebago, the son of Fritz and Hazel (Trask) Knapp. Dennis formerly lived in Walthill before moving to Nebraska City several years ago. Dennis married Charlotte Marlene Stidd December 29, 1965 in Walthill. Charlotte died October 30, 2011. Dennis served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He worked at Cargill for many years and later helped his son, Mike Knapp in the roofing business. Dennis loved spending time with family and having coffee visits. He was an avid Husker football fan and was always known for helping people as a handy man and fixing things. Survivors include his sons, Dennis (Brenda) Knapp, Jr of Bradenton, FL and Mike (Ann) Knapp of Nebraska City; daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Gray of Nebraska City, Jenny (Monty) Eaton of Nebraska City and Beth (Jeff) Brown of Auburn; 23 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; brother, Terry (Alyne) Knapp of Walthill; sisters, Loreen (Steve) Housh of Nebraska City and Janet Frye of North Carolina; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Karen Knapp.
News Channel Nebraska
Wedding florist accused of burglary
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office reports the arrest of 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten of Tabor on theft and burglary charges. Investigators say a Tabor couple contracted with Vanhouten, who owns a floral company, to deliver flowers to a wedding in Omaha. He is accused of returning to Tabor and entering their home without permission during the wedding.
News Channel Nebraska
Man dies in Lincoln motorcycle accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th St., along with Lincoln Fire, for a reported motorcycle crash around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said a...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus PD to participate in seat belt safety campaign over Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A police department in Platte County is participating in a nationwide safety campaign this Thanksgiving Day weekend. The Columbus Police Department will have more officers patrolling the streets for the "Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time" campaign. The campaign aims to bring awareness to motorists to wear...
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant out for 18-year-old in connection to Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb, -- A felony warrant has been issues for an 18-year-old man for an Omaha homicide that occurred at the beginning of November. The Omaha Police Department said a felony warrant for first-degree murder has been made for the arrest of 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Louis is described as a 5'9'', 130 lbs. black man with black hair and brown eyes.
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related charges like conspiracy to distribute. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Esequiel Guerrero, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Guerrero was charged for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, a mixture or substance containing cocaine and a mixture or substance containing marijuana. He will serve 180 months in prison before his five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice High School names new boys soccer coach
BEATRICE, NE — The Beatrice Orangemen boys soccer team has its new head coach. Karen Dittbrenner will lead the program going forward, according to a statement by Beatrice Athletic Director Gus Brown. Dittbrenner is Beatrice's former girls soccer coach and currently serves as head boys tennis coach. "Coach Dittbrenner...
News Channel Nebraska
California man receives 13 years in prison for drug-related charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man from California was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Monday for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, of San Francisco, Calif., was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska to 156 months in prison. Jiminez-Noveno was charged for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. He will serve five years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice officials approve design agreement for next major wastewater plant improvement
BEATRICE – Design will be undertaken on a next major improvement to the City of Beatrice wastewater treatment plant. City elected officials have approved a consulting agreement with Olsson, Inc. to design a grit-handling system at the plant, which City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says would continue modernizing the plant.
News Channel Nebraska
Business starts, slower this past fiscal year....for downtown Beatrice
BEATRICE – New business start-ups seen by Main Street Beatrice slowed a bit this year. In a fourth quarter report to city officials given Monday night, Main Street Executive Director Michael Sothan said there were about thirty inquiries about starting a business this past year. "Out of that we...
Comments / 0