4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
No. 12 LSU In Bimini To Face George Mason and UAB
BIMINI, Bahamas – No. 12 LSU is playing away from the PMAC for the first time this season as it is set to take on George Mason and UAB in Bimini at the Goombay Splash throughout Thanksgiving Week. “You don’t have your fans cheering for you,” Coach Kim Mulkey...
LSUSports.net
Flau’jae Johnson Earns Second Straight SEC Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Through five college games, Johnson has scored in double figures each game and she put up a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Hold Annual Thanksgiving Week Pentathlon
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program hosted its annual intra-squad Thanksgiving Week Pentathlon on Tuesday afternoon at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse. Junior sprinter Shani’a Bellamy was the individual women’s winner with 276 points, and sophomore sprinter Godson Oghenebrume captured the men’s individual title with 388 points.
LSUSports.net
KJ Williams Scores 33 As LSU's First Half Drops Illinois State, 77-61, In Cayman Islands
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman – The LSU Tigers played a near flawless opening 20 minutes and eased to a 77-61 decision over Illinois State in a first-round game of the Cayman Island Classic here Monday morning at John Gray Gymnasium. The Tigers made the events return to the islands...
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 12 in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is set to takeoff for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash. The Tigers will take on George Mason on Thanksgiving Day. With a win, LSU would face UAB on Saturday, but with a loss to George Mason, LSU and UAB would matchup on Friday instead. The games can be streamed on FloHoops.
LSUSports.net
Broussard and Jennings To Represent LSU at SEC Career Tour
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Track & Field’s Adele Broussard and LSU Soccer’s Lindsi Jennings will represent the Tigers in Atlanta during the week of the SEC Football Championship November 29-December 1 to be a part of the 2022 SEC Career Tour. The SEC Career Tour is held...
LSUSports.net
Clay Harris Named Deputy AD for Revenue Generation
Clay Harris, a Baton Rouge native and LSU alum with a decade of leadership experience in collegiate athletics and corporate sales, has been named LSU’s Deputy Director of Athletics for Revenue Generation, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Monday. Amongst other revenue generating responsibilities and supervision, Harris will have...
LSUSports.net
House Among Broyles Award Semifinalists
BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House has been selected as one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing legendary coach Frank Broyles’ legacy...
