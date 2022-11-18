BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is set to takeoff for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash. The Tigers will take on George Mason on Thanksgiving Day. With a win, LSU would face UAB on Saturday, but with a loss to George Mason, LSU and UAB would matchup on Friday instead. The games can be streamed on FloHoops.

