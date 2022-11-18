ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers




No. 12 LSU In Bimini To Face George Mason and UAB

BIMINI, Bahamas – No. 12 LSU is playing away from the PMAC for the first time this season as it is set to take on George Mason and UAB in Bimini at the Goombay Splash throughout Thanksgiving Week. “You don’t have your fans cheering for you,” Coach Kim Mulkey...



Flau’jae Johnson Earns Second Straight SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Through five college games, Johnson has scored in double figures each game and she put up a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.



Tigers Hold Annual Thanksgiving Week Pentathlon

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program hosted its annual intra-squad Thanksgiving Week Pentathlon on Tuesday afternoon at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse. Junior sprinter Shani’a Bellamy was the individual women’s winner with 276 points, and sophomore sprinter Godson Oghenebrume captured the men’s individual title with 388 points.



LSU Moves Up To No. 12 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is set to takeoff for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash. The Tigers will take on George Mason on Thanksgiving Day. With a win, LSU would face UAB on Saturday, but with a loss to George Mason, LSU and UAB would matchup on Friday instead. The games can be streamed on FloHoops.



Broussard and Jennings To Represent LSU at SEC Career Tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Track & Field’s Adele Broussard and LSU Soccer’s Lindsi Jennings will represent the Tigers in Atlanta during the week of the SEC Football Championship November 29-December 1 to be a part of the 2022 SEC Career Tour. The SEC Career Tour is held...



Clay Harris Named Deputy AD for Revenue Generation

Clay Harris, a Baton Rouge native and LSU alum with a decade of leadership experience in collegiate athletics and corporate sales, has been named LSU’s Deputy Director of Athletics for Revenue Generation, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Monday. Amongst other revenue generating responsibilities and supervision, Harris will have...



House Among Broyles Award Semifinalists

BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House has been selected as one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing legendary coach Frank Broyles’ legacy...


